591 Sherburne Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

591 Sherburne Avenue

591 Sherburne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

591 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
South Frogtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious sweet two bedrooms, 2 baths, and newer 2 car garage home. Located convenient to light rail, restaurants, and shops in vibrant neighborhood. Home remodeled inside and out including new furnace, new a/c, new appliances, new carpet, refinished hardwood floors, and so much more. Washer/dryer set in basement and a charming patio out back in a fully fenced in yard. Location allows quick access to highways, stadiums and downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Move-in ready! No pets or smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 Sherburne Avenue have any available units?
591 Sherburne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 591 Sherburne Avenue have?
Some of 591 Sherburne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 591 Sherburne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
591 Sherburne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Sherburne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 591 Sherburne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 591 Sherburne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 591 Sherburne Avenue offers parking.
Does 591 Sherburne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 591 Sherburne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Sherburne Avenue have a pool?
No, 591 Sherburne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 591 Sherburne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 591 Sherburne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Sherburne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 591 Sherburne Avenue has units with dishwashers.

