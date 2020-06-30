591 Sherburne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious sweet two bedrooms, 2 baths, and newer 2 car garage home. Located convenient to light rail, restaurants, and shops in vibrant neighborhood. Home remodeled inside and out including new furnace, new a/c, new appliances, new carpet, refinished hardwood floors, and so much more. Washer/dryer set in basement and a charming patio out back in a fully fenced in yard. Location allows quick access to highways, stadiums and downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Move-in ready! No pets or smokers please.