550 Summit Ave #201

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully Renovated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Summit Ave Condo! Custom Kitchen and Bathrooms! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com and Executive Realty.



This amazing Summit Ave Condo offers a great layout with spacious rooms, 3 bedrooms plus an office, and in-unit washer and dryer. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar and wine racks.



The large family room has a built-in wood-burning fireplace and opens to the office. The dining room has a built-in buffet, and offers ample room for entertainment.



The master suite has a private bath complete with tiled shower and a claw foot tub.



This property is available partially furnished.



Call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing today!



(RLNE3458569)