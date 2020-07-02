479 Laurel Ave # W2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access sauna

Available NOW!



Absolutely gorgeous FIRST FLOOR two-bedroom, one full bath condo in fantastic St. Paul location!



You will fall in love and look forward to coming home to the historic birthplace of F. Scott Fitzgerald!



This home has an abundance of character, is meticulously maintained, and boasts a welcoming front porch, gorgeous hardwood floors, natural woodwork, charming exposed brick walls, spacious bedrooms, and many updates.



The architecture in this building is spectacular, and every detail has been carefully thought out. You will notice this the moment you enter the common entryway with the beautiful, open staircase with carved hand railing and impressive hanging light fixture.



Upon entering, the living room features the original exposed brick, a built-in bookcase, bay window, and a cute reading nook for the book lover.



The kitchen has been updated and has open cupboards, granite countertops, and updated appliances. There is also a charming hidden pantry with a built-in buffet cabinet!



The master bedroom is spacious with a bayed wall, two closets, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. The second bedroom could also be used as an office and has an abundance of beautiful white built-in bookshelves.



There is plenty of storage in this home outside of the unit itself. Directly off the kitchen is a nice sized storage unit that is easily accessible. In the basement of the building is a second storage unit that will accommodate bikes, seasonal items and so much more. There is also a sauna in the building's basement for some well-deserved rest and relaxation.



Welcome home to this historic, hard to find condo in lovely St. Paul!



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Water, sewer, trash, heat, snow removal and lawn care all INCLUDED with rent!



Rental Requirements:



One-car detached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing.