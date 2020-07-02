All apartments in St. Paul
479 Laurel Ave # W2

479 Laurel Ave · No Longer Available
Location

479 Laurel Ave, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
sauna
Available NOW!

Absolutely gorgeous FIRST FLOOR two-bedroom, one full bath condo in fantastic St. Paul location!

You will fall in love and look forward to coming home to the historic birthplace of F. Scott Fitzgerald!

This home has an abundance of character, is meticulously maintained, and boasts a welcoming front porch, gorgeous hardwood floors, natural woodwork, charming exposed brick walls, spacious bedrooms, and many updates.

The architecture in this building is spectacular, and every detail has been carefully thought out. You will notice this the moment you enter the common entryway with the beautiful, open staircase with carved hand railing and impressive hanging light fixture.

Upon entering, the living room features the original exposed brick, a built-in bookcase, bay window, and a cute reading nook for the book lover.

The kitchen has been updated and has open cupboards, granite countertops, and updated appliances. There is also a charming hidden pantry with a built-in buffet cabinet!

The master bedroom is spacious with a bayed wall, two closets, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. The second bedroom could also be used as an office and has an abundance of beautiful white built-in bookshelves.

There is plenty of storage in this home outside of the unit itself. Directly off the kitchen is a nice sized storage unit that is easily accessible. In the basement of the building is a second storage unit that will accommodate bikes, seasonal items and so much more. There is also a sauna in the building's basement for some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

Welcome home to this historic, hard to find condo in lovely St. Paul!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Water, sewer, trash, heat, snow removal and lawn care all INCLUDED with rent!

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Sorry, no pets allowed
No smoking
Max 4 occupants
Available NOW
One-car detached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 Laurel Ave # W2 have any available units?
479 Laurel Ave # W2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 479 Laurel Ave # W2 have?
Some of 479 Laurel Ave # W2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 Laurel Ave # W2 currently offering any rent specials?
479 Laurel Ave # W2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 Laurel Ave # W2 pet-friendly?
No, 479 Laurel Ave # W2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 479 Laurel Ave # W2 offer parking?
Yes, 479 Laurel Ave # W2 offers parking.
Does 479 Laurel Ave # W2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 Laurel Ave # W2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 Laurel Ave # W2 have a pool?
No, 479 Laurel Ave # W2 does not have a pool.
Does 479 Laurel Ave # W2 have accessible units?
No, 479 Laurel Ave # W2 does not have accessible units.
Does 479 Laurel Ave # W2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 Laurel Ave # W2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
