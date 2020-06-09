471 White Bear Ave N

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Newly Renovated 4Br 2Ba House available for Rent - Property Id: 244981
Featuring a recently renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with a 1 stall garage and up to 3 private parking spaces. Has a private fenced-in large yard which is great for a family with pets.
There are three bedrooms and a bathroom on the main level as well as an updated kitchen and a very well lit living room and dining area. The 4th bedroom is located downstairs along with a bonus theater room and second full bath and a separate laundry area.
This has been our personal residence and has been very well taken care of, every aspect of the house is carefully maintained. You will be responsible for basic upkeep like mowing the lawn in the summer, and clearing the snow off the driveway and walkways in the winter.
*We are looking for good, quality tenants that will maintain the home as their own and respect the neighborhood
Amazing location on White Bear Ave, right off 94.
Super safe neighborhood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244981
Property Id 244981
(RLNE5645784)