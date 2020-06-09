All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

471 White Bear Ave N

471 White Bear Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

471 White Bear Avenue North, St. Paul, MN 55106
Eastview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Available 05/01/20 Newly Renovated 4Br 2Ba House available for Rent - Property Id: 244981

Featuring a recently renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with a 1 stall garage and up to 3 private parking spaces. Has a private fenced-in large yard which is great for a family with pets.

There are three bedrooms and a bathroom on the main level as well as an updated kitchen and a very well lit living room and dining area. The 4th bedroom is located downstairs along with a bonus theater room and second full bath and a separate laundry area.

This has been our personal residence and has been very well taken care of, every aspect of the house is carefully maintained. You will be responsible for basic upkeep like mowing the lawn in the summer, and clearing the snow off the driveway and walkways in the winter.

*We are looking for good, quality tenants that will maintain the home as their own and respect the neighborhood

Amazing location on White Bear Ave, right off 94.
Super safe neighborhood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244981
Property Id 244981

(RLNE5645784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 White Bear Ave N have any available units?
471 White Bear Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 471 White Bear Ave N have?
Some of 471 White Bear Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 White Bear Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
471 White Bear Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 White Bear Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 471 White Bear Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 471 White Bear Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 471 White Bear Ave N offers parking.
Does 471 White Bear Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 471 White Bear Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 White Bear Ave N have a pool?
No, 471 White Bear Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 471 White Bear Ave N have accessible units?
No, 471 White Bear Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 471 White Bear Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 White Bear Ave N has units with dishwashers.

