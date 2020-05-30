All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:25 PM

455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108

455 Dayton Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

455 Dayton Ave, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
**HEATED Underground Parking** with additional rear off-street parking lot - Recently updated with new carpet this main level condo in Cathedral Hill boasts a great location with easy access to down town Minneapolis or Saint Paul. Available now. Just blocks from Happy Gnome, Piece of Cake, the Commodore , W.A. Frosts, Moscow on the Hill, Ferns, The Cathedral and everything else that makes Cathedral Hill one of the most prestigious neighborhoods of St. Paul. This one bedroom condo has a living room, dining area, kitchen and laundry in the unit. Tenant pays all utilities with an average monthly investment of $250, which doesn't includes internet or cable. No Pets. $45 application fee per adult. One time $150 lease administration fee. One month deposit. Tenant must have Credit score of 600+. Residents gross combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent. No evictions or UDs. $15 monthly HVAC Filter fee for delivered filters to the property.
**HEATED Underground Parking** with additional rear off-street parking lot - Recently updated with new carpet this main level condo in Cathedral Hill boasts a great location with easy access to down town Minneapolis or Saint Paul. Available now. Just blocks from Happy Gnome, Piece of Cake, the Commodore , W.A. Frosts, Moscow on the Hill, Ferns, The Cathedral and everything else that makes Cathedral Hill one of the most prestigious neighborhoods of St. Paul. This one bedroom condo has a living room, dining area, kitchen and laundry in the unit. Tenant pays all utilities with an average monthly investment of $250, which doesn't includes internet or cable. No Pets. $45 application fee per adult. One time $150 lease administration fee. One month deposit. Tenant must have Credit score of 600+. Residents gross combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent. No evictions or UDs. $15 monthly HVAC Filter fee for delivered filters to the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 have any available units?
455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 have?
Some of 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 currently offering any rent specials?
455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 pet-friendly?
No, 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 offer parking?
Yes, 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 offers parking.
Does 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 have a pool?
No, 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 does not have a pool.
Does 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 have accessible units?
No, 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 Dayton Avenue - 108, Unit 108 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55117
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St
St. Paul, MN 55116
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St
St. Paul, MN 55117

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law