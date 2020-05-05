All apartments in St. Paul
453 Ashland Avenue

453 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

453 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom remodeled top floor unit in the Summit-University neighborhood. Home offers charming Victorian exterior style, yet interior offers a newer fresh look with kitchen granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the comfort of in-unit laundry and the natural light coming through its many windows. Street parking only. Non-smoking unit. Owner will welcome small dog with pet deposit. With Shelby Avenue, Dale Street and Grand Avenue close by enjoy the convenience of yummy eateries, shopping, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Ashland Avenue have any available units?
453 Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 453 Ashland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
453 Ashland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 453 Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 453 Ashland Avenue offer parking?
No, 453 Ashland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 453 Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 Ashland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 453 Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 453 Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 453 Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
