453 Ashland Avenue

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom remodeled top floor unit in the Summit-University neighborhood. Home offers charming Victorian exterior style, yet interior offers a newer fresh look with kitchen granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the comfort of in-unit laundry and the natural light coming through its many windows. Street parking only. Non-smoking unit. Owner will welcome small dog with pet deposit. With Shelby Avenue, Dale Street and Grand Avenue close by enjoy the convenience of yummy eateries, shopping, and parks.