423 Fairview Ave N - 2

423 Fairview Avenue North · (612) 979-1582
Location

423 Fairview Avenue North, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park West

Price and availability

Amenities

This is a great 4 bedroom 2 bath upper level duplex located in the Merriam Park area just blocks from from St. Catherine University, close to Macalester College and Highland Golf course. 1 block to the Green Line! Easy commute to both downtowns, Uof M and more. In unit washer/dryer, eat in kitchen, yard to enjoy and more. Rarely available! 1 block south of University! 12+ month lease - application required for everyone 18 or older. It has hardwood floors and a recently updated kitchen that has a dishwasher, built-in microwave and plenty of natural light from 2 directions. Private washer and dryer in the unit and off street parking with a big backyard.
Duplex

3 Bedroom/2 Bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Fairview Ave N - 2 have any available units?
423 Fairview Ave N - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 Fairview Ave N - 2 have?
Some of 423 Fairview Ave N - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Fairview Ave N - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
423 Fairview Ave N - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Fairview Ave N - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 423 Fairview Ave N - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 423 Fairview Ave N - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 423 Fairview Ave N - 2 offers parking.
Does 423 Fairview Ave N - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 Fairview Ave N - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Fairview Ave N - 2 have a pool?
No, 423 Fairview Ave N - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 423 Fairview Ave N - 2 have accessible units?
No, 423 Fairview Ave N - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Fairview Ave N - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Fairview Ave N - 2 has units with dishwashers.
