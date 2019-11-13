All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 25 2019 at 9:01 PM

409 Dayton Ave #1

409 Dayton Ave
Location

409 Dayton Ave, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Amenities

*** Half off first month's rent***

Recently remodeled lower level victorian duplex in historic Cathedral Hill! This unit is a 1 bedroom plus a den that could be used as a second bedroom. It features a gorgeous kitchen that has quartz countertops, newer hardwood floors throughout the unit, central air, and a large front porch to enjoy this summer! Walking distance to lots of restaurants and shops, and minutes from Downtown St. Paul!

Link to Video: https://youtu.be/_06tV5YTeG4

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 3. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,465, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,465, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Dayton Ave #1 have any available units?
409 Dayton Ave #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Dayton Ave #1 have?
Some of 409 Dayton Ave #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Dayton Ave #1 currently offering any rent specials?
409 Dayton Ave #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Dayton Ave #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Dayton Ave #1 is pet friendly.
Does 409 Dayton Ave #1 offer parking?
No, 409 Dayton Ave #1 does not offer parking.
Does 409 Dayton Ave #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Dayton Ave #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Dayton Ave #1 have a pool?
No, 409 Dayton Ave #1 does not have a pool.
Does 409 Dayton Ave #1 have accessible units?
No, 409 Dayton Ave #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Dayton Ave #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Dayton Ave #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
