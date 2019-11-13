409 Dayton Ave #1

Amenities

*** Half off first month's rent***



Recently remodeled lower level victorian duplex in historic Cathedral Hill! This unit is a 1 bedroom plus a den that could be used as a second bedroom. It features a gorgeous kitchen that has quartz countertops, newer hardwood floors throughout the unit, central air, and a large front porch to enjoy this summer! Walking distance to lots of restaurants and shops, and minutes from Downtown St. Paul!



Link to Video: https://youtu.be/_06tV5YTeG4



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 3. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,465, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,465, Available Now

