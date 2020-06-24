391 Case Ave East

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Recently remodeled 4 bedroom house in St Paul!! - Another great listing from Steve S and Housing Hub!!



This finishing touches are being done to this large home just north of Dayton's Bluff!! When you walk in you can see how large and nicely done this home is. Hardwood floors extend through the dining and living room areas into a completely remodeled kitchen. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances with a floating island and granite counter-tops.



Upstairs together holds the 4 bedrooms and the bathroom. Laundry is in the basement which is large and unfinished and can be used for storage. Backyard has a driveway for parking but no garage.



The area is close to Metro State University, the light rail and metro transit, and easy access to the city of St Paul by car. Very close to Payne and Arcade which is bustling with new restaurants and stores for anything you need in this great neighborhood!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This home is pet-friendly for dogs only...sorry no cats, however some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Rental applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure online tenant portal makes paying rent and requesting maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Call or text Steve S at 952-288-1227 for a showing.



This property will accept a minimum lease term of 12 months.

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



All information deemed liable but not guaranteed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4773192)