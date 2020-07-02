389 Cleveland Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 coffee bar on-site laundry

Great corner lot with an amazing deck and yard to hang out and enjoy in. This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in the highly desirable Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has a large 3 season porch leading into a open living room. Many windows throughout the home let in an abundance of natural light. Hardwood floors in the living space and great storage in attic space and in basement. Many amazing restaurants, coffee shops, and parks all within walking distance.



For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCws7ULZYNkHddgGp3SJDHzQ/



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease or longer. Water & garbage are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities as well as for lawn care and snow removal. Pets may be allowed based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.



MANAGEMENT:

This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848