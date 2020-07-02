All apartments in St. Paul
389 Cleveland Avenue South
389 Cleveland Avenue South

Location

389 Cleveland Avenue South, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Great corner lot with an amazing deck and yard to hang out and enjoy in. This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in the highly desirable Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has a large 3 season porch leading into a open living room. Many windows throughout the home let in an abundance of natural light. Hardwood floors in the living space and great storage in attic space and in basement. Many amazing restaurants, coffee shops, and parks all within walking distance.

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCws7ULZYNkHddgGp3SJDHzQ/

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease or longer. Water & garbage are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities as well as for lawn care and snow removal. Pets may be allowed based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

