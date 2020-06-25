All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:51 PM

382 Avon Street

382 Avon Street North · No Longer Available
Location

382 Avon Street North, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-friendly updated spacious single family home in St Paul!

Don't miss this gorgeous single family home with recent updates including new kitchen and bath, and has tons of storage space.
The house has a fenced yard, driveway for off street parking and a washer and dryer on the main floor.

Applicant must have viewed the property in person
Must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max tenants- 5
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn
1 cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee paid. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the hyperlink below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/daa4c2901b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Avon Street have any available units?
382 Avon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 382 Avon Street have?
Some of 382 Avon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Avon Street currently offering any rent specials?
382 Avon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Avon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 382 Avon Street is pet friendly.
Does 382 Avon Street offer parking?
No, 382 Avon Street does not offer parking.
Does 382 Avon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 382 Avon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Avon Street have a pool?
No, 382 Avon Street does not have a pool.
Does 382 Avon Street have accessible units?
No, 382 Avon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Avon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 382 Avon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
