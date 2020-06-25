382 Avon Street

Amenities
Pet-friendly updated spacious single family home in St Paul!
Don't miss this gorgeous single family home with recent updates including new kitchen and bath, and has tons of storage space.
The house has a fenced yard, driveway for off street parking and a washer and dryer on the main floor.
Applicant must have viewed the property in person
Must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max tenants- 5
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn
1 cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee paid. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
