382 Avon Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet-friendly updated spacious single family home in St Paul!



Don't miss this gorgeous single family home with recent updates including new kitchen and bath, and has tons of storage space.

The house has a fenced yard, driveway for off street parking and a washer and dryer on the main floor.



Applicant must have viewed the property in person

Must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max tenants- 5

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn

1 cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee paid. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and paste the hyperlink below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/daa4c2901b