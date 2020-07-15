Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:15 AM
4 Apartments For Rent Near IHCC
The Commons at Inver Hills
8209 College Trl, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Luxury community features on-site laundry, playground and parking. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Great location on hilltop, overlooking Arbor Pointe Golf Course.
Parkview Manor Townhomes
6043 Candace Avenue, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1067 sqft
Great location just off Highways 52 and 494 with easy access to downtown St. Paul and Mall of America. Large bedrooms, huge closets and W/D in unit. Public transportation, playground and parking on premises.
7305 Brittany Lane #64
7305 Brittany Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1374 sqft
End Unit Townhouse Available Now, Hardwood Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances - End unit townhouse in Inver Grove Heights available now. Real hardwood floors throughout! Open floor plan on the main level.
8112 Adelbert Avenue
8112 Adelbert Avenue, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1800 sqft
**Virtual Tour Available** Email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com directly for details on a virtual tour. Available now! Conveniently located minutes from 55, the new IGH Target, all while sitting on a secluded feeling, dead end road.
