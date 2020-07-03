All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:44 PM

364 York Avenue

364 York Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

364 York Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Extra-large and modern side by side duplex built in 2006. Your side has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 car garage and private balcony/deck. Master bedroom has Master bath and walk-in closet. Central air conditioning in every room. Free laundry with in-unit Washer and Dryer for your exclusive use. Recently painted. Close to schools, highways and downtown St. Paul. On bus route. Walking distance to the Phalen corridor. Tenant pays for gas, electric. water. Owner pays for high speed internet and trash. Separate water & electric meters. Available January 1st. Early move-in possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

