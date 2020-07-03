364 York Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Extra-large and modern side by side duplex built in 2006. Your side has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 car garage and private balcony/deck. Master bedroom has Master bath and walk-in closet. Central air conditioning in every room. Free laundry with in-unit Washer and Dryer for your exclusive use. Recently painted. Close to schools, highways and downtown St. Paul. On bus route. Walking distance to the Phalen corridor. Tenant pays for gas, electric. water. Owner pays for high speed internet and trash. Separate water & electric meters. Available January 1st. Early move-in possible.