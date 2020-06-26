All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 363 Pleasant Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
363 Pleasant Ave
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:29 AM

363 Pleasant Ave

363 Pleasant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

363 Pleasant Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
363 Pleasant Avenue in St. Paul, MN is a single-family home steps from Summit Avenue in St. Paul's Ramsey Hill neighborhood. 363 Pleasant Avenue is part of a new single family HOA development in St. Paul. This home is purposefully designed to bring modern conveniences to this historic hub of arts, culture and award winning restaurants. Located within walking distance of Downtown and all the restaurants on Selby Ave. A pedestrian bridge and trail system leads you all around St. Paul. This home offers a large open floor plan, kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and a large center island, upper level laundry, walk-in closets & more! Whether you're looking for a short-term or long-term lease, this is a perfect home and location for that family looking for a modern flair and upscale conveniences in St. Paul, MN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Pleasant Ave have any available units?
363 Pleasant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 Pleasant Ave have?
Some of 363 Pleasant Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Pleasant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
363 Pleasant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Pleasant Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 363 Pleasant Ave is pet friendly.
Does 363 Pleasant Ave offer parking?
Yes, 363 Pleasant Ave offers parking.
Does 363 Pleasant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 363 Pleasant Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Pleasant Ave have a pool?
No, 363 Pleasant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 363 Pleasant Ave have accessible units?
No, 363 Pleasant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Pleasant Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Pleasant Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
The Jax
253 4th Street East
St. Paul, MN 55101
Evergreen East - 1281
1281 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St
St. Paul, MN 55114

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law