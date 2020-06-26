363 Pleasant Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

363 Pleasant Avenue in St. Paul, MN is a single-family home steps from Summit Avenue in St. Paul's Ramsey Hill neighborhood. 363 Pleasant Avenue is part of a new single family HOA development in St. Paul. This home is purposefully designed to bring modern conveniences to this historic hub of arts, culture and award winning restaurants. Located within walking distance of Downtown and all the restaurants on Selby Ave. A pedestrian bridge and trail system leads you all around St. Paul. This home offers a large open floor plan, kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and a large center island, upper level laundry, walk-in closets & more! Whether you're looking for a short-term or long-term lease, this is a perfect home and location for that family looking for a modern flair and upscale conveniences in St. Paul, MN.