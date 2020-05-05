All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:41 AM

310 W Fuller Ave

310 Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

310 Fuller Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
Summit - University

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f1ca59f09c ---- Beautiful 1bedroom in a convenient location. Call us! Offering lease end date of 8/31/2020 or 4/26/2021 - $825 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. We will be installing new hard surface floors before you move in. Convenient location. Pet Policy: Cat OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: Resident only permit parking. Laundry: Laundry on site. Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, AC. Third Floor Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

