294 Spring Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Short Team Executive rental - fully furnished. Perfect for relocation clients getting acquainted with the city of extended stays for the one that prefers a little more privacy than a hotel. Minimum Two Months Stay with a variable rent for someone wanting to stay longer. This unit is available immediately and through April 30th. This wonderful property features an open floor plan with all the amenities that you would expect, including private heated underground parking with a two stall garage.