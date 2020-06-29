All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 294 Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
294 Spring Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:06 AM

294 Spring Street

294 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
West Seventh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

294 Spring Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short Team Executive rental - fully furnished. Perfect for relocation clients getting acquainted with the city of extended stays for the one that prefers a little more privacy than a hotel. Minimum Two Months Stay with a variable rent for someone wanting to stay longer. This unit is available immediately and through April 30th. This wonderful property features an open floor plan with all the amenities that you would expect, including private heated underground parking with a two stall garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Spring Street have any available units?
294 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 294 Spring Street have?
Some of 294 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
294 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 294 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 294 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 294 Spring Street offers parking.
Does 294 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 294 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 294 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 294 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 294 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 294 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jax
253 4th Street East
St. Paul, MN 55101
Cottage Terrace - 1365
1365 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law