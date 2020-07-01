All apartments in St. Paul
268 Winona St E 1
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

268 Winona St E 1

268 Winona St E · No Longer Available
Location

268 Winona St E, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 1 Available 04/01/20 $1300 - 2 Bed / 1 Bath duplex near West Saint Paul - Property Id: 220785

Beautiful, updated two bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Saint Paul, available April 1. Early move in available. Close to restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Has hardwood floors, original built in dining room hutch, fenced backyard. Bathroom currently under renovation. In a quiet neighborhood with great schools close by. Is pet-friendly. $1300/month, one month security deposit. Gas, water, and heat included. Off street parking. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check, as well as provide proof of gross income equal to 3x rent. Call Theodor at 507-458-3866.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220785
Property Id 220785

(RLNE5623114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Winona St E 1 have any available units?
268 Winona St E 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 268 Winona St E 1 have?
Some of 268 Winona St E 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Winona St E 1 currently offering any rent specials?
268 Winona St E 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Winona St E 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 Winona St E 1 is pet friendly.
Does 268 Winona St E 1 offer parking?
Yes, 268 Winona St E 1 offers parking.
Does 268 Winona St E 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 268 Winona St E 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Winona St E 1 have a pool?
No, 268 Winona St E 1 does not have a pool.
Does 268 Winona St E 1 have accessible units?
No, 268 Winona St E 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Winona St E 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 Winona St E 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

