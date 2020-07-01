268 Winona St E 1

Amenities

Beautiful, updated two bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Saint Paul, available April 1. Early move in available. Close to restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Has hardwood floors, original built in dining room hutch, fenced backyard. Bathroom currently under renovation. In a quiet neighborhood with great schools close by. Is pet-friendly. $1300/month, one month security deposit. Gas, water, and heat included. Off street parking. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check, as well as provide proof of gross income equal to 3x rent. Call Theodor at 507-458-3866.

