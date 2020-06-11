244 Aurora Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities accepts section 8

Short term lease ending in summer of 2020 - Not Sec 8 Approved - Available on or after March 1 - Furniture will be removed. Large Main Floor plus basement duplex! One bedroom and one bath on main level plus one bathroom and lots of space on lower level. Hardwood floors, gas stove, island in kitchen, vintage woodwork, storage space galore! One of street parking spot. Great location close to corner of Marion/Aurora and also by Highway 94. Owner pays water and trash, tenant pays all other utilities. Property is not Section 8 approved. $55 per adult application fee. $7 per month processing fee will be added to rent amount shown. One time $150 lease administration fee paid with deposit.