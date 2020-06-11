All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
244 Aurora Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:57 PM

244 Aurora Avenue

244 Aurora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

244 Aurora Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
Summit - University

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Short term lease ending in summer of 2020 - Not Sec 8 Approved - Available on or after March 1 - Furniture will be removed. Large Main Floor plus basement duplex! One bedroom and one bath on main level plus one bathroom and lots of space on lower level. Hardwood floors, gas stove, island in kitchen, vintage woodwork, storage space galore! One of street parking spot. Great location close to corner of Marion/Aurora and also by Highway 94. Owner pays water and trash, tenant pays all other utilities. Property is not Section 8 approved. $55 per adult application fee. $7 per month processing fee will be added to rent amount shown. One time $150 lease administration fee paid with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Aurora Avenue have any available units?
244 Aurora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 244 Aurora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
244 Aurora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Aurora Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 244 Aurora Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 244 Aurora Avenue offer parking?
No, 244 Aurora Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 244 Aurora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Aurora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Aurora Avenue have a pool?
No, 244 Aurora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 244 Aurora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 244 Aurora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Aurora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Aurora Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Aurora Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Aurora Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

