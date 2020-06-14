All apartments in St. Paul
St. Paul, MN
215 Otis Avenue
215 Otis Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park West

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 2+Den fully furnished in the Merriam Park West neighborhood of St Paul, just off of Mississippi River Blvd. This Shadow Falls condo occupies the entire 2nd floor of the building with over 2,500 sq ft. Two-stall garage has ample storage space and metal shelving. Take the elevator up from the garage directly to your unit. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and wooden built-ins throughout the unit. Gas hook-up for grill on recessed balcony. Within steps of the river front, Lake Street – Marshall Ave Bridge, and golf course. Only a few blocks from St Thomas, museums, local restaurants and shops on Cleveland and Selby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Otis Avenue have any available units?
215 Otis Avenue has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Otis Avenue have?
Some of 215 Otis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Otis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
215 Otis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Otis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 215 Otis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 215 Otis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 215 Otis Avenue does offer parking.
Does 215 Otis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Otis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Otis Avenue have a pool?
No, 215 Otis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 215 Otis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 215 Otis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Otis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Otis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
