215 Otis Avenue

Spacious 2+Den fully furnished in the Merriam Park West neighborhood of St Paul, just off of Mississippi River Blvd. This Shadow Falls condo occupies the entire 2nd floor of the building with over 2,500 sq ft. Two-stall garage has ample storage space and metal shelving. Take the elevator up from the garage directly to your unit. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and wooden built-ins throughout the unit. Gas hook-up for grill on recessed balcony. Within steps of the river front, Lake Street – Marshall Ave Bridge, and golf course. Only a few blocks from St Thomas, museums, local restaurants and shops on Cleveland and Selby.