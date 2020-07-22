All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1834 Ivy Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1834 Ivy Ave E
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:31 AM

1834 Ivy Ave E

1834 East Ivy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1834 East Ivy Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55119
Southern Hayden Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available December 1st! A unique home with an extra large yard and generous garage space! Double-lot backyard with privacy fence and spacious heated 3-stall garage. Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom brick home in the heart of the Hayden Heights neighborhood. Close to the bus line, Beaver Lake and Furness Parkway. Near paved paths, public libraries and playgrounds. Backyard has a shady patio area and garden beds with flowers. Recently renovated kitchen has quartz counter tops, newer appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Upstairs bedrooms have space-saving built in drawers and closet systems. Bathrooms recently updated as well as basement. Naturally well-lit, original hard wood flooring, craftsman touches throughout. The garage has plenty of additional storage, and provides a perfect "workshop" space for your craft, hobby, or party. You won't want to miss this gem.
Cats and dogs under 30# okay with added $50 monthly pet charge. $1850 per month with one month security deposit, No smoking, Utilities not included. Subject to credit/background approval and employment verification. Viewings by appointment. Showings are available November 3rd @ times between 9:30am to 5pm. Book a viewing at this link:

https://www.avail.co/s/11983

Or Call Andy at 612-271-2833 before 8pm or email: One834ivyrequests@icloud.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 Ivy Ave E have any available units?
1834 Ivy Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1834 Ivy Ave E have?
Some of 1834 Ivy Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 Ivy Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1834 Ivy Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 Ivy Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1834 Ivy Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 1834 Ivy Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 1834 Ivy Ave E offers parking.
Does 1834 Ivy Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1834 Ivy Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 Ivy Ave E have a pool?
No, 1834 Ivy Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1834 Ivy Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1834 Ivy Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 Ivy Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1834 Ivy Ave E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Randolf Apartments
1469 Randolph Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55117
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55102
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St
St. Paul, MN 55116
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St
St. Paul, MN 55117

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Paul 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law