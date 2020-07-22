1834 Ivy Ave E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available December 1st! A unique home with an extra large yard and generous garage space! Double-lot backyard with privacy fence and spacious heated 3-stall garage. Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom brick home in the heart of the Hayden Heights neighborhood. Close to the bus line, Beaver Lake and Furness Parkway. Near paved paths, public libraries and playgrounds. Backyard has a shady patio area and garden beds with flowers. Recently renovated kitchen has quartz counter tops, newer appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Upstairs bedrooms have space-saving built in drawers and closet systems. Bathrooms recently updated as well as basement. Naturally well-lit, original hard wood flooring, craftsman touches throughout. The garage has plenty of additional storage, and provides a perfect "workshop" space for your craft, hobby, or party. You won't want to miss this gem.

Cats and dogs under 30# okay with added $50 monthly pet charge. $1850 per month with one month security deposit, No smoking, Utilities not included. Subject to credit/background approval and employment verification. Viewings by appointment. Showings are available November 3rd @ times between 9:30am to 5pm. Book a viewing at this link:



https://www.avail.co/s/11983



Or Call Andy at 612-271-2833 before 8pm or email: One834ivyrequests@icloud.com