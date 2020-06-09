1802 Lincoln Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105 Macalester - Groveland
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Wow! Super clean and newly updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home available now! One block off of Grand Avenue in prime Macalester-Groveland location! Walking distance to shopping and restaurants! Brand new kitchen with dishwasher! Garage and long driveway for parking (perfect for winter and any snow emergencies!). Large fenced yard. Hardwood floors. Partially finished basement. Pets okay with owner's approval and $500 additional pet deposit. Property is not Section 8 approved. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 lease administration fee. One month deposit. $7 payment processing fee. Rent price shown is after tenant receives a $100 per month credit for snow removal and lawn care. Two year or longer lease strongly preferred. Schedule a showing on this website or by calling our automated system 612 255 0957.- Steve Renters Warehouse
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1802 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
1802 Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 1802 Lincoln Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.