1802 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Wow! Super clean and newly updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home available now! One block off of Grand Avenue in prime Macalester-Groveland location! Walking distance to shopping and restaurants! Brand new kitchen with dishwasher! Garage and long driveway for parking (perfect for winter and any snow emergencies!). Large fenced yard. Hardwood floors. Partially finished basement. Pets okay with owner's approval and $500 additional pet deposit. Property is not Section 8 approved. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 lease administration fee. One month deposit. $7 payment processing fee. Rent price shown is after tenant receives a $100 per month credit for snow removal and lawn care. Two year or longer lease strongly preferred. Schedule a showing on this website or by calling our automated system 612 255 0957.- Steve Renters Warehouse