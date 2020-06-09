1752 Berkeley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cute, FURNISHED, classic home has great hardwood floors, old-style archways and large windows. The kitchen has matching appliances, including dishwasher, ample cabinet space, and flows into a great dining area. A laundry area features HE washer/dryer. The three bedrooms are on one floor, the lower floor is remodeled and the home boasts a really great backyard and a detached garage. Furnishings included: couch, sofa chair, TV with stand, coffee table, dining room table & seating for 5, 2 queen beds, twin bed, white dresser, patio furniture & grill and wicker love seat, and extra refrigerator. House has 2 window air conditioning units and an additional portable unit. Sorry no pets. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care (lawnmower and assorted yard care tools included with lease). Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.