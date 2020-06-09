All apartments in St. Paul
1752 Berkeley Avenue

1752 West Berkeley Avenue · (952) 221-5557
Location

1752 West Berkeley Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cute, FURNISHED, classic home has great hardwood floors, old-style archways and large windows. The kitchen has matching appliances, including dishwasher, ample cabinet space, and flows into a great dining area. A laundry area features HE washer/dryer. The three bedrooms are on one floor, the lower floor is remodeled and the home boasts a really great backyard and a detached garage. Furnishings included: couch, sofa chair, TV with stand, coffee table, dining room table & seating for 5, 2 queen beds, twin bed, white dresser, patio furniture & grill and wicker love seat, and extra refrigerator. House has 2 window air conditioning units and an additional portable unit. Sorry no pets. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care (lawnmower and assorted yard care tools included with lease). Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 Berkeley Avenue have any available units?
1752 Berkeley Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1752 Berkeley Avenue have?
Some of 1752 Berkeley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 Berkeley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1752 Berkeley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 Berkeley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1752 Berkeley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1752 Berkeley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1752 Berkeley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1752 Berkeley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1752 Berkeley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 Berkeley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1752 Berkeley Avenue has a pool.
Does 1752 Berkeley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1752 Berkeley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 Berkeley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1752 Berkeley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
