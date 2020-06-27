All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2

1643 Dunlap St N · No Longer Available
Location

1643 Dunlap St N, St. Paul, MN 55108

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 Available 09/01/19 Townhouse for September 1, Private Deck, Attached Garage, Updated Bathroom - Townhome available September 1 in St. Paul. Main floor has dining room with a walkout to large private deck, updated kitchen and living room. Kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher and has a glass tile back splash.
Both bedrooms including the master are upstairs. The master bedroom has an exposed ceiling beam and a large closet. The full bathroom is between the two bedrooms and has been updated. Fully tiled shower.
This townhouse also has a single stall tuck under garage. There's a large storage room attached to the garage that has a washer/dryer. There is guest parking at the end of the driveway.

Rent includes water, trash and association dues
$50 Application fee per Adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Cats or a small dog is okay with a $50/month pet fee per pet
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE2533084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 have any available units?
1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 have?
Some of 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 offers parking.
Does 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 has units with dishwashers.
