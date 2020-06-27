Amenities

1643 Dunlap Street N - Unit #2 Available 09/01/19 Townhouse for September 1, Private Deck, Attached Garage, Updated Bathroom - Townhome available September 1 in St. Paul. Main floor has dining room with a walkout to large private deck, updated kitchen and living room. Kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher and has a glass tile back splash.

Both bedrooms including the master are upstairs. The master bedroom has an exposed ceiling beam and a large closet. The full bathroom is between the two bedrooms and has been updated. Fully tiled shower.

This townhouse also has a single stall tuck under garage. There's a large storage room attached to the garage that has a washer/dryer. There is guest parking at the end of the driveway.



Rent includes water, trash and association dues

$50 Application fee per Adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Cats or a small dog is okay with a $50/month pet fee per pet

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



