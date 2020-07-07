1591 Niles Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking playground garage dogs allowed

Beautiful, spacious townhome in 20-unit Rowhouses at Snelling condominium. Meticulously decorated and maintained by its cosmopolitan owners, with numerous upgrades throughout. In safe, family-friendly Highland Park neighborhood, minutes from airport, Mall of America, both downtowns, U. of M. and area colleges/schools, parks/playgrounds. Walking distance to Mississippi River biking and jogging paths. Within one mile of Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Lunds. On several bus lines, including express lines to U. of M. and downtown Minneapolis, with easy Light Rail (LRT) access. Lovely neighborhood views. Heated underground garage parking for two cars. Attentive, professionally managed, homeowners' association provides free lawn care, snow removal and many other common area services.



· Upgraded stainless steel appliances

· Living room with fireplace and sliding glass door walkout to balcony deck

· Two large walk-in closets

· White lacquer cabinets throughout the house for extra storage space



Water/Sewer and Association Fees included.



Offered unfurnished on annual basis only. Two-year rental term possible at reduced price. Cats OK with owners' prior approval. References/credit check required.