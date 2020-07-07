All apartments in St. Paul
1591 Niles Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

1591 Niles Ave

1591 West Niles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1591 West Niles Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
dogs allowed
Beautiful, spacious townhome in 20-unit Rowhouses at Snelling condominium. Meticulously decorated and maintained by its cosmopolitan owners, with numerous upgrades throughout. In safe, family-friendly Highland Park neighborhood, minutes from airport, Mall of America, both downtowns, U. of M. and area colleges/schools, parks/playgrounds. Walking distance to Mississippi River biking and jogging paths. Within one mile of Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Lunds. On several bus lines, including express lines to U. of M. and downtown Minneapolis, with easy Light Rail (LRT) access. Lovely neighborhood views. Heated underground garage parking for two cars. Attentive, professionally managed, homeowners' association provides free lawn care, snow removal and many other common area services.

· Upgraded stainless steel appliances
· Living room with fireplace and sliding glass door walkout to balcony deck
· Two large walk-in closets
· White lacquer cabinets throughout the house for extra storage space

Water/Sewer and Association Fees included.

Offered unfurnished on annual basis only. Two-year rental term possible at reduced price. Cats OK with owners' prior approval. References/credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 Niles Ave have any available units?
1591 Niles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1591 Niles Ave have?
Some of 1591 Niles Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1591 Niles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1591 Niles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 Niles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1591 Niles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1591 Niles Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1591 Niles Ave offers parking.
Does 1591 Niles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1591 Niles Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 Niles Ave have a pool?
No, 1591 Niles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1591 Niles Ave have accessible units?
No, 1591 Niles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 Niles Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1591 Niles Ave has units with dishwashers.

