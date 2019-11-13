All apartments in St. Paul
1511 Grand Ave St Paul Minneso

1511 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Charming,clean , spacious, unit, in a quiet 18-unit building, in friendly, safe neighborhood. 1511 Grand Ave. St. Paul, one and a half blocks east of Snelling Ave. on bus line. Hardwood floors, large walk-in closet as well as a second full length closet. Lots of windows to allow the sun to shine in. (Newer Renewal by Anderson Windows.) $865 per month includes heat (you have your own thermostat and circuit breaker), water and garbage. Coin Laundry in building. Non smoking on premise, no pets. Walking distance to Fed Ex, restaurants, coffee shops and Macalester College. Unit is wired for a window air conditioner ( tenant needs to provide) Safe Friendly Neighborhood. non smoking, no pets. 8 or 9 month lease,(or longer) $825 for , Available January 1 2020 1. Call Delorez

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

