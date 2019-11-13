1511 Grand Ave St Paul Minneso

Amenities

Charming,clean , spacious, unit, in a quiet 18-unit building, in friendly, safe neighborhood. 1511 Grand Ave. St. Paul, one and a half blocks east of Snelling Ave. on bus line. Hardwood floors, large walk-in closet as well as a second full length closet. Lots of windows to allow the sun to shine in. (Newer Renewal by Anderson Windows.) $865 per month includes heat (you have your own thermostat and circuit breaker), water and garbage. Coin Laundry in building. Non smoking on premise, no pets. Walking distance to Fed Ex, restaurants, coffee shops and Macalester College. Unit is wired for a window air conditioner ( tenant needs to provide) Safe Friendly Neighborhood. non smoking, no pets. 8 or 9 month lease,(or longer) $825 for , Available January 1 2020 1. Call Delorez