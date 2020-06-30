All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1459 Randolph Ave

1459 Randolph Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1459 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1 Bed/1 Bath Upstairs Duplex, MacGrove/Highland - Property Id: 162744

Upstairs Duplex, with garage parking for one car, in one of the best areas of St. Paul.

Available December 1st, possibly sooner. (Some flexibility with lease length, let me know what you're looking for and we can try to make it work for both of us)

Large bedroom, big closet with extra storage. Windows on all four sides of the house so lots of natural light. Owner provides washer and dryer in the basement.

Gas Stove (full size)
Refrigerator (full size)
Walk in closet
Onsite laundry
Shared Yard
Potential gardening space
Additional storage (shared basement)
Garage parking
Most Pets welcome (with deposit)

Great neighborhood near bus line, schools, shopping, Trader Joes.

Near Macalester and St. Catherines (St. Kate) colleges, walk to dining, shopping, entertainment. And a little longer walk to the Mississippi River. Gorgeous Bike path along the River. Bike to downtown St. Paul, Ferris Island, University of Minnesota.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/162744
Property Id 162744

(RLNE5374921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Randolph Ave have any available units?
1459 Randolph Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Randolph Ave have?
Some of 1459 Randolph Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Randolph Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Randolph Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Randolph Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 Randolph Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1459 Randolph Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Randolph Ave offers parking.
Does 1459 Randolph Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 Randolph Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Randolph Ave have a pool?
No, 1459 Randolph Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1459 Randolph Ave have accessible units?
No, 1459 Randolph Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Randolph Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 Randolph Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

