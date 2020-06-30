1459 Randolph Ave

Amenities

1 Bed/1 Bath Upstairs Duplex, MacGrove/Highland - Property Id: 162744



Upstairs Duplex, with garage parking for one car, in one of the best areas of St. Paul.



Available December 1st, possibly sooner. (Some flexibility with lease length, let me know what you're looking for and we can try to make it work for both of us)



Large bedroom, big closet with extra storage. Windows on all four sides of the house so lots of natural light. Owner provides washer and dryer in the basement.



Gas Stove (full size)

Refrigerator (full size)

Walk in closet

Onsite laundry

Shared Yard

Potential gardening space

Additional storage (shared basement)

Garage parking

Most Pets welcome (with deposit)



Great neighborhood near bus line, schools, shopping, Trader Joes.



Near Macalester and St. Catherines (St. Kate) colleges, walk to dining, shopping, entertainment. And a little longer walk to the Mississippi River. Gorgeous Bike path along the River. Bike to downtown St. Paul, Ferris Island, University of Minnesota.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/162744

