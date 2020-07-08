All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1310 Pleasant Ave

1310 Pleasant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Pleasant Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Move In Now - 3/2 - 2 Car Garage - Off Street Parking - Property Type: House

Property Description: This 3 bed 1.5 bath house has approximately 1194 sq ft. Appliances include, fridge, stove, washer/dryer. Main level kitchen, full bathroom, living room, buffet, 1 bedroom. Basement level has 2 bedrooms, laundry, 3/4 bathroom. Oversized 2 car detached garage with additional off street parking spot. Utilities paid by tenant: Electric, Gas, Telephone, Cable/Satellite TV, Internet, Water, Snow Removal, Lawn Care. Utilities paid by Landlord: Garbage
Great location, Great Neighborhood.
No smoking.
Pets Allowed

Rent Details
Rent Amount: $1695/month
Security Deposit: $1695
Available Date: April 27, 2020
Beds: 3
Baths: 2 - Full and 3/4
Sq Ft: 1194
Parking- 2 Car Oversized Detached Garage, Plus 1 additional Off Street parking spot

Thank you for your interest in this property. In order to schedule a viewing, a few requirements are being communicated:

1. Applicant(s) must have minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent.
2. Must show proof of renters insurance before move-in.
3. All Tenants may pay rent via online tenant portal or Automatic ACH withdrawal
4. Application fee is $50 per adult 18 years of age and older.
5. Security Deposit and 1st months rent due at signing of lease.
6. Must have working email.
7. No Section 8.
8. 12 month lease or longer
9. Minimum Credit Score: 550, Credit Score between 550-649 Will have conditional lease requirements

If you meet these requirements and want to schedule a showing, please submit your contact info via the website you found this listing. Full Name, phone number, and email are required to schedule a showing.

Attention:Russell Tapper for showings or questions: russelltapper@gmail.com
NRG Property Management is Brokered by the National Realty Guild

(RLNE5742968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

