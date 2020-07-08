1310 Pleasant Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage some paid utils internet access range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Move In Now - 3/2 - 2 Car Garage - Off Street Parking - Property Type: House



Property Description: This 3 bed 1.5 bath house has approximately 1194 sq ft. Appliances include, fridge, stove, washer/dryer. Main level kitchen, full bathroom, living room, buffet, 1 bedroom. Basement level has 2 bedrooms, laundry, 3/4 bathroom. Oversized 2 car detached garage with additional off street parking spot. Utilities paid by tenant: Electric, Gas, Telephone, Cable/Satellite TV, Internet, Water, Snow Removal, Lawn Care. Utilities paid by Landlord: Garbage

Great location, Great Neighborhood.

No smoking.

Pets Allowed



Rent Details

Rent Amount: $1695/month

Security Deposit: $1695

Available Date: April 27, 2020

Beds: 3

Baths: 2 - Full and 3/4

Sq Ft: 1194

Parking- 2 Car Oversized Detached Garage, Plus 1 additional Off Street parking spot



Thank you for your interest in this property. In order to schedule a viewing, a few requirements are being communicated:



1. Applicant(s) must have minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent.

2. Must show proof of renters insurance before move-in.

3. All Tenants may pay rent via online tenant portal or Automatic ACH withdrawal

4. Application fee is $50 per adult 18 years of age and older.

5. Security Deposit and 1st months rent due at signing of lease.

6. Must have working email.

7. No Section 8.

8. 12 month lease or longer

9. Minimum Credit Score: 550, Credit Score between 550-649 Will have conditional lease requirements



If you meet these requirements and want to schedule a showing, please submit your contact info via the website you found this listing. Full Name, phone number, and email are required to schedule a showing.



Attention:Russell Tapper for showings or questions: russelltapper@gmail.com

NRG Property Management is Brokered by the National Realty Guild



(RLNE5742968)