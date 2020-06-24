All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1304 Dayton Avenue

Location

1304 Dayton Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Lexington - Hamline South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upper level duplex will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen, fresh paint, new carpet, washer and dryer in unit, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1304 Dayton Ave #2 St Paul MN 55104

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Dayton Avenue have any available units?
1304 Dayton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Dayton Avenue have?
Some of 1304 Dayton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Dayton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Dayton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Dayton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Dayton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Dayton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1304 Dayton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1304 Dayton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 Dayton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Dayton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1304 Dayton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Dayton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1304 Dayton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Dayton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Dayton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
