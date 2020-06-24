1304 Dayton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upper level duplex will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen, fresh paint, new carpet, washer and dryer in unit, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1304 Dayton Ave #2 St Paul MN 55104