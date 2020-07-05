1271 White Bear Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a great 1 1/2 story single family home that has 2 bedrooms and 1 updated full bath on the upper level with the 3rd bedroom on the main level for privacy. It has an eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, fridge, stove and dishwasher. Hardwood floors, ceiling fan and a partially fenced in yard. Laundry on site. Plenty of off street parking and also a 1 car garage. Rent is $1495 and security deposit is $1495. The tenant is responsible for all utilities (water/trash/gas/electric). Close to major highways for your commute such as 36, 61, 694 and 35E. Lawn care is taken care of by the owner but the tenant is responsible for snow removal which the owner has provided a snowblower with the home. No pets accepted.

This is a great 1 1/2 story single family home that has 2 bedrooms and 1 updated full bath on the upper level with the 3rd bedroom on the main level for privacy. It has an eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, fridge, stove and dishwasher. Hardwood floors, ceiling fan and a partially fenced in yard. Laundry on site. Plenty of off street parking and also a 1 car garage. Rent is $1495 and security deposit is $1495. The tenant is responsible for all utilities (water/trash/gas/electric). Close to major highways for your commute such as 36, 61, 694 and 35E. Lawn care is taken care of by the owner but the tenant is responsible for snow removal which the owner has provided a snowblower with the home. No pets accepted.