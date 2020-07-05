All apartments in St. Paul
1271 White Bear Avenue

1271 White Bear Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1271 White Bear Avenue North, St. Paul, MN 55106
Prosperity Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a great 1 1/2 story single family home that has 2 bedrooms and 1 updated full bath on the upper level with the 3rd bedroom on the main level for privacy. It has an eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, fridge, stove and dishwasher. Hardwood floors, ceiling fan and a partially fenced in yard. Laundry on site. Plenty of off street parking and also a 1 car garage. Rent is $1495 and security deposit is $1495. The tenant is responsible for all utilities (water/trash/gas/electric). Close to major highways for your commute such as 36, 61, 694 and 35E. Lawn care is taken care of by the owner but the tenant is responsible for snow removal which the owner has provided a snowblower with the home. No pets accepted.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 White Bear Avenue have any available units?
1271 White Bear Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1271 White Bear Avenue have?
Some of 1271 White Bear Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 White Bear Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1271 White Bear Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 White Bear Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1271 White Bear Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1271 White Bear Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1271 White Bear Avenue offers parking.
Does 1271 White Bear Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1271 White Bear Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 White Bear Avenue have a pool?
No, 1271 White Bear Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1271 White Bear Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1271 White Bear Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 White Bear Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1271 White Bear Avenue has units with dishwashers.

