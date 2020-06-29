1220 Saint Clair Avenue

Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Bath off St Clair Avenue - Property Id: 218430



Great location and available now! This newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex is in a great neighborhood close to Grand and Summit Avenue with easy access to highways and bus stops. House has a huge deck above the garage and a large front deck. All new appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in basement, A/C unit coming this Spring, garage space, and lots of on-street parking. Pet friendly with deposit.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Normal Water Utility/Trash Fee: $95/month

