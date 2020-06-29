All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

1220 Saint Clair Avenue

Location

1220 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1 Bath off St Clair Avenue - Property Id: 218430

Great location and available now! This newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex is in a great neighborhood close to Grand and Summit Avenue with easy access to highways and bus stops. House has a huge deck above the garage and a large front deck. All new appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in basement, A/C unit coming this Spring, garage space, and lots of on-street parking. Pet friendly with deposit.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Normal Water Utility/Trash Fee: $95/month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218430
Property Id 218430

(RLNE5555272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Saint Clair Avenue have any available units?
1220 Saint Clair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Saint Clair Avenue have?
Some of 1220 Saint Clair Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Saint Clair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Saint Clair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Saint Clair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Saint Clair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Saint Clair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Saint Clair Avenue offers parking.
Does 1220 Saint Clair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Saint Clair Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Saint Clair Avenue have a pool?
No, 1220 Saint Clair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Saint Clair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1220 Saint Clair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Saint Clair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Saint Clair Avenue has units with dishwashers.
