Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

121 Annapolis Street E.

121 Annapolis Street East · No Longer Available
Location

121 Annapolis Street East, St. Paul, MN 55118
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
121 Annapolis Street E. Available 05/01/20 *3Bed*1Bath* Rambler with Large Basement! West St. Paul area. Available May 1 - Lots of natural light throughout! Updated kitchen with eat in dining area. Updated bathroom with newer vanity. Three bedrooms on the main floor. Mostly finished lower level with living room, extra bonus room, and laundry area. Fenced in backyard. Two car detached garage. Great location- close to parks, shopping, restaurants, etc. Pets Ok- please inquire about restrictions. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Available May 1st.

Sorry, we don't participate in section 8.

(RLNE3587654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Annapolis Street E. have any available units?
121 Annapolis Street E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 121 Annapolis Street E. currently offering any rent specials?
121 Annapolis Street E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Annapolis Street E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Annapolis Street E. is pet friendly.
Does 121 Annapolis Street E. offer parking?
Yes, 121 Annapolis Street E. offers parking.
Does 121 Annapolis Street E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Annapolis Street E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Annapolis Street E. have a pool?
No, 121 Annapolis Street E. does not have a pool.
Does 121 Annapolis Street E. have accessible units?
No, 121 Annapolis Street E. does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Annapolis Street E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Annapolis Street E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Annapolis Street E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Annapolis Street E. does not have units with air conditioning.

