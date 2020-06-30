Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

121 Annapolis Street E. Available 05/01/20 *3Bed*1Bath* Rambler with Large Basement! West St. Paul area. Available May 1 - Lots of natural light throughout! Updated kitchen with eat in dining area. Updated bathroom with newer vanity. Three bedrooms on the main floor. Mostly finished lower level with living room, extra bonus room, and laundry area. Fenced in backyard. Two car detached garage. Great location- close to parks, shopping, restaurants, etc. Pets Ok- please inquire about restrictions. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Available May 1st.



Sorry, we don't participate in section 8.



(RLNE3587654)