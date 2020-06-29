All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1161 White Bear Avenue #2
Last updated February 26 2020 at 2:39 AM

1161 White Bear Avenue #2

1161 White Bear Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1161 White Bear Avenue North, St. Paul, MN 55106
Prosperity Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Property Address
1161 White Bear Avenue N
Saint Paul MN 55106
________________________________________

Available Immediately

Description:
- Upper level 2 bedroom duplex
- Very bright and sunny
- Clean and well maintained
- Dishwasher and venting microhood in kitchen
- Sizable backyard is great for entertaining
- Offstreet Parking
- Tons of storage space (4 very large closets)

Great Location:
- Convenient Hazel Park location
- 1 block to public transportation (Routes 64 and 80)
- 1 block to Hazel Park Middle School

Terms:
- Landlord pays Water, Sewer, Trash Removal
- Tenant pays Heat and Electricity
- Lease Duration is 1 Year
- Security Deposit is 1 Month of Rent
- No Smoking and No Pets

Tenant Selection Criteria
- No Felonies or Criminal Record for the past 5 years
- No Evictions in past 5 years
- Verifiable Positive Rental history of at least 3 years
- Verifiable Source of Income at least 3 times the monthly rent
- Exceptions to the above may be made with 2 months of security deposit
- Application fee of $40 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 White Bear Avenue #2 have any available units?
1161 White Bear Avenue #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 White Bear Avenue #2 have?
Some of 1161 White Bear Avenue #2's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 White Bear Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1161 White Bear Avenue #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 White Bear Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1161 White Bear Avenue #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1161 White Bear Avenue #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1161 White Bear Avenue #2 offers parking.
Does 1161 White Bear Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 White Bear Avenue #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 White Bear Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 1161 White Bear Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1161 White Bear Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 1161 White Bear Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 White Bear Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 White Bear Avenue #2 has units with dishwashers.
