1161 White Bear Avenue #2

Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Property Address

1161 White Bear Avenue N

Saint Paul MN 55106

________________________________________



Available Immediately



Description:

- Upper level 2 bedroom duplex

- Very bright and sunny

- Clean and well maintained

- Dishwasher and venting microhood in kitchen

- Sizable backyard is great for entertaining

- Offstreet Parking

- Tons of storage space (4 very large closets)



Great Location:

- Convenient Hazel Park location

- 1 block to public transportation (Routes 64 and 80)

- 1 block to Hazel Park Middle School



Terms:

- Landlord pays Water, Sewer, Trash Removal

- Tenant pays Heat and Electricity

- Lease Duration is 1 Year

- Security Deposit is 1 Month of Rent

- No Smoking and No Pets



Tenant Selection Criteria

- No Felonies or Criminal Record for the past 5 years

- No Evictions in past 5 years

- Verifiable Positive Rental history of at least 3 years

- Verifiable Source of Income at least 3 times the monthly rent

- Exceptions to the above may be made with 2 months of security deposit

- Application fee of $40 per adult