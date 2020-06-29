1161 White Bear Avenue #2

Amenities
Property Address
1161 White Bear Avenue N
Saint Paul MN 55106
________________________________________
Available Immediately
Description:
- Upper level 2 bedroom duplex
- Very bright and sunny
- Clean and well maintained
- Dishwasher and venting microhood in kitchen
- Sizable backyard is great for entertaining
- Offstreet Parking
- Tons of storage space (4 very large closets)
Great Location:
- Convenient Hazel Park location
- 1 block to public transportation (Routes 64 and 80)
- 1 block to Hazel Park Middle School
Terms:
- Landlord pays Water, Sewer, Trash Removal
- Tenant pays Heat and Electricity
- Lease Duration is 1 Year
- Security Deposit is 1 Month of Rent
- No Smoking and No Pets
Tenant Selection Criteria
- No Felonies or Criminal Record for the past 5 years
- No Evictions in past 5 years
- Verifiable Positive Rental history of at least 3 years
- Verifiable Source of Income at least 3 times the monthly rent
- Exceptions to the above may be made with 2 months of security deposit
- Application fee of $40 per adult