St. Paul, MN
1113 Edgerton St Apt 2
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

1113 Edgerton St Apt 2

1113 Edgerton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Edgerton Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Clean, updated three bedroom, two bath apartment for rent in four-unit home on quiet street. Unit is on the second of three floors and includes a great front porch/deck. Close to parks, stores, public transit and schools. Plenty of storage space.

$1475 monthly rent includes radiant heat, water and trash. A/C unit included. Tenant pays electricity, Internet, phone and cable. (Unit is wired for cable.) One off-street parking spot and basement storage included. Coin laundry in the basement of the building.

Updated electrical and plumbing. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, clean refrigerator, dishwasher and electric stove. Unit has been painted, new carpet, new blinds. Basement storage unit and one off-street parking spot included.

Optional caretaker discount, one tenant in the building is needed for basic maintenance, shoveling, raking, mowing the grass, etc. $100 per month rent credit will be provided in exchange for these services.

Responsible landlords live in the neighborhood. $1450 security deposit. $40 application fee to cover credit and background check. References required. No smoking, no pets.

Home is at the corner of Edgerton St and Jessamine Ave on Saint Paul's East Side.

Unit is available April 1 - rent can be pro-rated if move-in is not the first of the month. 12 month lease. www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 have any available units?
1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 have?
Some of 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Edgerton St Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
