1113 Edgerton St Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Clean, updated three bedroom, two bath apartment for rent in four-unit home on quiet street. Unit is on the second of three floors and includes a great front porch/deck. Close to parks, stores, public transit and schools. Plenty of storage space.



$1475 monthly rent includes radiant heat, water and trash. A/C unit included. Tenant pays electricity, Internet, phone and cable. (Unit is wired for cable.) One off-street parking spot and basement storage included. Coin laundry in the basement of the building.



Updated electrical and plumbing. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, clean refrigerator, dishwasher and electric stove. Unit has been painted, new carpet, new blinds. Basement storage unit and one off-street parking spot included.



Optional caretaker discount, one tenant in the building is needed for basic maintenance, shoveling, raking, mowing the grass, etc. $100 per month rent credit will be provided in exchange for these services.



Responsible landlords live in the neighborhood. $1450 security deposit. $40 application fee to cover credit and background check. References required. No smoking, no pets.



Home is at the corner of Edgerton St and Jessamine Ave on Saint Paul's East Side.



Unit is available April 1 - rent can be pro-rated if move-in is not the first of the month. 12 month lease. www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com