1061 Saint Clair Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available June 6th, 2020!



Visit www.tchomerental.com to watch a video tour or to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.



Absolutely charming 1.5 story home in the highly desirable Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul!



This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, original stone fireplace, and plaster walls with crown molding. Many windows to let the sunshine in!



The updated original kitchen has an eat-in space with extra storage, a built-in dishwasher, and Silestone countertops.



Just a short walk to Grand Avenue and lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment!

Bring your pets! Cats and/or dogs okay with a $300 pet deposit (refundable) per pet and $25 pet rent per pet. Max two.



Fully fenced in backyard and a two-car garage.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 4 of occupants

Available June 6th

Two-car detached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

The application fee is $40 per adult