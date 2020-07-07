All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1061 Saint Clair Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1061 Saint Clair Ave
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

1061 Saint Clair Ave

1061 Saint Clair Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Summit Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1061 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Summit Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available June 6th, 2020!

Visit www.tchomerental.com to watch a video tour or to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.

Absolutely charming 1.5 story home in the highly desirable Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul!

This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, original stone fireplace, and plaster walls with crown molding. Many windows to let the sunshine in!

The updated original kitchen has an eat-in space with extra storage, a built-in dishwasher, and Silestone countertops.

Just a short walk to Grand Avenue and lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment!
Bring your pets! Cats and/or dogs okay with a $300 pet deposit (refundable) per pet and $25 pet rent per pet. Max two.

Fully fenced in backyard and a two-car garage.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available June 6th
Two-car detached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
The application fee is $40 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Saint Clair Ave have any available units?
1061 Saint Clair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1061 Saint Clair Ave have?
Some of 1061 Saint Clair Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Saint Clair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Saint Clair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Saint Clair Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1061 Saint Clair Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1061 Saint Clair Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1061 Saint Clair Ave offers parking.
Does 1061 Saint Clair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 Saint Clair Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Saint Clair Ave have a pool?
No, 1061 Saint Clair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1061 Saint Clair Ave have accessible units?
No, 1061 Saint Clair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Saint Clair Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 Saint Clair Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Randolf Apartments
1469 Randolph Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law