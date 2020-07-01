All apartments in St. Paul
104 Hyacinth Ave. W

104 West Hyacinth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

104 West Hyacinth Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Winter Special- $700 Credit with a Lease Signed in December**
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with hardwood floors, central air, and a deck that overlooks the large yard. Large, private third bedroom located upstairs, the other two bedrooms are located on the main floor. 3-stall garage is plenty of room for your vehicles and tools! Enjoy the nearby restaurants and shopping center on Rice Street.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/XPx2sSLvgVU

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Jason with PRO Realty Services at (651) 321-1907 with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

