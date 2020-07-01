104 Hyacinth Ave. W

Amenities

**Winter Special- $700 Credit with a Lease Signed in December**

Great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with hardwood floors, central air, and a deck that overlooks the large yard. Large, private third bedroom located upstairs, the other two bedrooms are located on the main floor. 3-stall garage is plenty of room for your vehicles and tools! Enjoy the nearby restaurants and shopping center on Rice Street.



Video Link: https://youtu.be/XPx2sSLvgVU



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Jason with PRO Realty Services at (651) 321-1907 with any questions or to schedule a showing!!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available Now

