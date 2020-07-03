1000 Charles Ave.

Amenities

Classic Single Family home near downtown St Paul! - Another great listing from Chance and Housing Hub!



Available 10/15 or 11/1! 2 Bedroom 1 bath single family home located blocks north of the Green Line on Charles. Main level features hardwood floors in living and dining rooms with spacious kitchen and gas stove/range. New black granite counter tops being installed. Upper level has 1 large and 1 small bedroom with hardwood floors and full bath. Unfunished basement has additional storage with W/D included. Partially fenced yard with 1 car detached garage and 2 off street parking spots.



Tenant responsible for all utilities along with lawn care and snow removal.



Pets accepted with one time pet fee and monthly pet rent. Some breed restrictions apply.



Please call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today!



Application Criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650+

2. Positive rental history: No UDs or judgments

3. Clean background: No Felonies

4. Household income must be 2.5x the monthly rent



