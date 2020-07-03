1000 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104 East Midway
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Classic Single Family home near downtown St Paul! - Another great listing from Chance and Housing Hub!
Available 10/15 or 11/1! 2 Bedroom 1 bath single family home located blocks north of the Green Line on Charles. Main level features hardwood floors in living and dining rooms with spacious kitchen and gas stove/range. New black granite counter tops being installed. Upper level has 1 large and 1 small bedroom with hardwood floors and full bath. Unfunished basement has additional storage with W/D included. Partially fenced yard with 1 car detached garage and 2 off street parking spots.
Tenant responsible for all utilities along with lawn care and snow removal.
Pets accepted with one time pet fee and monthly pet rent. Some breed restrictions apply.
Please call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today!
Application Criteria: 1. Preferred credit score of 650+ 2. Positive rental history: No UDs or judgments 3. Clean background: No Felonies 4. Household income must be 2.5x the monthly rent
(RLNE2568207)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 Charles Ave. have any available units?
1000 Charles Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Charles Ave. have?
Some of 1000 Charles Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Charles Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Charles Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Charles Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Charles Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Charles Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Charles Ave. offers parking.
Does 1000 Charles Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Charles Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Charles Ave. have a pool?
No, 1000 Charles Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Charles Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1000 Charles Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Charles Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Charles Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)