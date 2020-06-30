420 4th St SE

Amenities

Great House in an Awesome Location! - This giant three story, five bedroom, two bathroom house in the lively Marcy Holmes neighborhood is available for Fall!



This location is perfect nearby restaurants include Brasa, Restaurant Alma, Conga Latin Bistro, Gorkha Palace, Kramarczuks, Punch Pizza, The Herbivorous Butcher, Aster Caf, and many more. Or, take a hike or go on a bike ride along the Mississippi River and its many pedestrian and cycling trail, catch a movie at the St Anthony Main theatre, grab some groceries at Lunds & Byerlys, get a haircut at the Aveda Institute, or stretch your stress away at one of the many yoga studios nearby. Everything you need is just steps away!



Funky Dinkytown and the East Bank campus of the University of Minnesota are less than a mile east, so you can wake up just minutes before class! Lots of public transportation, bike lanes, walking paths, and easy access to University Ave, Hennepin Ave, Central Ave, and 35W make getting anywhere easy!



Features:

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance

- 5 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- Laundry in basement

- Large, finished basement

- Spacious attic

- Lots of windows and natural lighting

- Off street parking available

- Dishwasher

- Nice tiled bathrooms



No Pets Allowed



