All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 420 4th St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
420 4th St SE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

420 4th St SE

420 Southeast 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Marcy - Holmes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

420 Southeast 4th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
yoga
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
media room
yoga
Great House in an Awesome Location! - This giant three story, five bedroom, two bathroom house in the lively Marcy Holmes neighborhood is available for Fall!

This location is perfect nearby restaurants include Brasa, Restaurant Alma, Conga Latin Bistro, Gorkha Palace, Kramarczuks, Punch Pizza, The Herbivorous Butcher, Aster Caf, and many more. Or, take a hike or go on a bike ride along the Mississippi River and its many pedestrian and cycling trail, catch a movie at the St Anthony Main theatre, grab some groceries at Lunds & Byerlys, get a haircut at the Aveda Institute, or stretch your stress away at one of the many yoga studios nearby. Everything you need is just steps away!

Funky Dinkytown and the East Bank campus of the University of Minnesota are less than a mile east, so you can wake up just minutes before class! Lots of public transportation, bike lanes, walking paths, and easy access to University Ave, Hennepin Ave, Central Ave, and 35W make getting anywhere easy!

Features:
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance
- 5 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Laundry in basement
- Large, finished basement
- Spacious attic
- Lots of windows and natural lighting
- Off street parking available
- Dishwasher
- Nice tiled bathrooms

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4827082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 4th St SE have any available units?
420 4th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 4th St SE have?
Some of 420 4th St SE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 4th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
420 4th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 4th St SE pet-friendly?
No, 420 4th St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 420 4th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 420 4th St SE offers parking.
Does 420 4th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 4th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 4th St SE have a pool?
No, 420 4th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 420 4th St SE have accessible units?
No, 420 4th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 420 4th St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 4th St SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Copham
607 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Lime
2904 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University