Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby online portal shuffle board smoke-free community

Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions. Amenities include a south facing pool deck, indoor/outdoor gym, and a highly functional work-from-home space - all framed by the backdrop of the Minneapolis skyline. Featuring architectural details crafted by local makers, original art throughout, and amenity spaces inspired by nearby businesses, Rafter is a love letter to the northeast neighborhood in which it is located.



