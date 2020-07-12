/
west calhoun
341 Apartments for rent in West Calhoun, Minneapolis, MN
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,246
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,573
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,465
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
38 Units Available
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,062
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
Last updated July 10 at 02:36pm
7 Units Available
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$883
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,106
520 sqft
Adjacent to Lake Calhoun, West Calhoun's updated apartments feature new kitchens and many with lake views. The perfect home for those with a busy lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
11 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
600 sqft
Located just two blocks from Lake Calhoun in beautiful grounds surrounding a golf course. Fully equipped kitchen, new carpets and flooring, cat-friendly, garage, minimal traffic. Close to Calhoun Commons Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,175
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
In West Calhoun near Lake Calhoun, with short commute to downtown. Newly updated units with stainless steel appliances and large closets. Fantastic city and lake views. Underground parking, pet-friendly, elevator, coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3058 Lake Shore Dr A
3058 Lake Shore Dr, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
763 sqft
Unit A Available 09/01/20 1 Bedroom West Calhoun Condo Available 9/1 - Property Id: 151131 Perfectly located condo on the edge of Uptown, within walking distance to Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles, Lake Bde Maka Ska, Calhoun Commons and the Greenway.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
3131 Excelsior Boulevard Unit 809 - 1
3131 Excelsior Boulevard, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Spectacular condo in great location across from Lake Calhoun! Walk out your door and hop on one of the Lake trails for a run, walk or bike ride. So many great restaurants just steps away.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3430 List Place
3430 List Place, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$6,600
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the ultimate picturesque area of the Lake Calhoun neighborhood in Minneapolis and surround yourself with beautiful green spaces just steps from the shores of Lake Calhoun.
Results within 1 mile of West Calhoun
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
115 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
39 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,451
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
39 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,259
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
737 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
34 Units Available
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,150
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
This community offers a 24-hour gym, on-site parking, yoga studio and pool. Units include fireplaces, patios/balconies and have been recently renovated. Just a short drive from Bass Lake Park and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
22 Units Available
The Lakes Residences
2622 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,835
1116 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,115
1961 sqft
Boutique and contemporary 1-2 bedroom residences. Apartments with studies. Lakefront penthouses for rent. Near West Lake Street in South Minneapolis. Ultra-luxuriant interiors with excellent views. Onsite laundry. Internet access and fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,201
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1000 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,419
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1162 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,242
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1155 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
10 Units Available
Inglewood Trails Apartments
3200 Inglewood Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,427
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1210 sqft
Located in the vicinity of Lake Calhoun and downtown Minneapolis. The neighborhood offers exciting biking and hiking trails. Apartment homes come with full size washers, walk-in closets and patios.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
7 Units Available
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1028 sqft
Located adjacent to the Bass Lake Preserve, which is a haven for bird-watchers. Stylish homes come with spacious closets and ornate woodwork in rooms.
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
3 Units Available
The Shores
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,380
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1172 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,217
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
Last updated July 10 at 10:43am
17 Units Available
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,299
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1111 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and quartz countertops. Underground parking garage, car wash service. Rooftop pool with jacuzzi and outdoor firepits. Convenient location in walkable Uptown neighborhood.
