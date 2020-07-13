All apartments in Minneapolis
East Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

East Village

1401 11th Ave S · (612) 260-4147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 11th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Elliot Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 219S · Avail. Aug 31

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 316S · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 302S · Avail. Aug 31

$1,299

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 418S · Avail. now

$1,660

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 300S · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 225S · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1072 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from East Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
playground
bike storage
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
online portal
Conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis, this stunning community allows our residents to live a vibrant lifestyle - all within blocks of major restaurants, theatres, and shopping!

East Village Apartments offers a variety of floor plans with spacious kitchens equipped with energy-efficient appliances, large windows offering wonderful views of the city, beautifully landscaped grounds, and washer and dryer in each apartment!

Take a closer look! Visit our professional on-site staff for a complete tour of your new home today! We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!

Apply online now by clicking on "Floor Plans" and then click on "Availability" for whichever floorplan you're interested in. Our application fee is $40 per adult or $55 if you've lived out of state before.

**Due to COVID-19, we are temporarily stopping all in-person showings until further notice and will offer virtual tours via Skype/ Facetime. We would also love to send you videos or photos of our available

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult application, $55 if applicant lived out of state of MN
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $50 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 70 lbs. No aggressive breeds (Pit-bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Doberman Pincher).
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in select leases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does East Village have any available units?
East Village has 22 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does East Village have?
Some of East Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is East Village currently offering any rent specials?
East Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is East Village pet-friendly?
Yes, East Village is pet friendly.
Does East Village offer parking?
Yes, East Village offers parking.
Does East Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, East Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does East Village have a pool?
No, East Village does not have a pool.
Does East Village have accessible units?
No, East Village does not have accessible units.
Does East Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, East Village has units with dishwashers.
