Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking playground bike storage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly online portal

Conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis, this stunning community allows our residents to live a vibrant lifestyle - all within blocks of major restaurants, theatres, and shopping!



East Village Apartments offers a variety of floor plans with spacious kitchens equipped with energy-efficient appliances, large windows offering wonderful views of the city, beautifully landscaped grounds, and washer and dryer in each apartment!



Take a closer look! Visit our professional on-site staff for a complete tour of your new home today! We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!



Apply online now by clicking on "Floor Plans" and then click on "Availability" for whichever floorplan you're interested in. Our application fee is $40 per adult or $55 if you've lived out of state before.



