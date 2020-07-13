Amenities
Conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis, this stunning community allows our residents to live a vibrant lifestyle - all within blocks of major restaurants, theatres, and shopping!
East Village Apartments offers a variety of floor plans with spacious kitchens equipped with energy-efficient appliances, large windows offering wonderful views of the city, beautifully landscaped grounds, and washer and dryer in each apartment!
Take a closer look! Visit our professional on-site staff for a complete tour of your new home today! We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
Apply online now by clicking on "Floor Plans" and then click on "Availability" for whichever floorplan you're interested in. Our application fee is $40 per adult or $55 if you've lived out of state before.
**Due to COVID-19, we are temporarily stopping all in-person showings until further notice and will offer virtual tours via Skype/ Facetime. We would also love to send you videos or photos of our available