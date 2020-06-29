Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors refrigerator air conditioning bathtub extra storage oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bike storage 24hr maintenance e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to vintage living in the heart of Minneapolis. Built in 1911, these apartments have historic charm and are situated in a great location. Historic features include original hardwood floors, claw-foot tubs and built in cabinetry. Your new home is an easy walk to uptown or downtown. 225 Place Apartments are located across from beautiful Loring Park and just blocks from the Walker Art Center. Centrally located right between Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis! Easy access to public transportation.