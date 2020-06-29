All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 225 Place Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
225 Place Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:42 PM

225 Place Apartments

225 W 15th St · (612) 712-9028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Loring Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

225 W 15th St, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Loring Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 1

$899

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Aug 1

$899

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 300 · Avail. Sep 1

$949

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 225 Place Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
24hr maintenance
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to vintage living in the heart of Minneapolis. Built in 1911, these apartments have historic charm and are situated in a great location. Historic features include original hardwood floors, claw-foot tubs and built in cabinetry. Your new home is an easy walk to uptown or downtown. 225 Place Apartments are located across from beautiful Loring Park and just blocks from the Walker Art Center. Centrally located right between Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis! Easy access to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Additional: None
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Place Apartments have any available units?
225 Place Apartments has 3 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Place Apartments have?
Some of 225 Place Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
225 Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 225 Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 225 Place Apartments offers parking.
Does 225 Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Place Apartments have a pool?
No, 225 Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 225 Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, 225 Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Place Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 225 Place Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Harlo
18 15th Street West
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Jourdain
2006 Portland Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMinneapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity