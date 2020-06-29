Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 225 Place Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
24hr maintenance
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to vintage living in the heart of Minneapolis. Built in 1911, these apartments have historic charm and are situated in a great location. Historic features include original hardwood floors, claw-foot tubs and built in cabinetry. Your new home is an easy walk to uptown or downtown. 225 Place Apartments are located across from beautiful Loring Park and just blocks from the Walker Art Center. Centrally located right between Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis! Easy access to public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Additional: None
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 225 Place Apartments have any available units?
225 Place Apartments has 3 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.