All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, MI
/
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B

1727 West 14 Mile Road · (248) 809-4110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout. New kitchen and bathroom with granite counters. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, onsite laundry, assigned parking and pool area.

Rent includes your heat, water and sewer too! $200 dollar cleaning fee, $40 dollar application fee required. Ask us about the security deposit free program for this property. Owner will give preference to applicants requesting a multi year lease.

For more information or to schedule a showing please call 248-809-4110

(RLNE2387476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B have any available units?
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B have?
Some of 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B does offer parking.
Does 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B has a pool.
Does 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham 3 BedroomsBirmingham Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MI
South Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity