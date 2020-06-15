1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout. New kitchen and bathroom with granite counters. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, onsite laundry, assigned parking and pool area.



Rent includes your heat, water and sewer too! $200 dollar cleaning fee, $40 dollar application fee required. Ask us about the security deposit free program for this property. Owner will give preference to applicants requesting a multi year lease.



For more information or to schedule a showing please call 248-809-4110



(RLNE2387476)