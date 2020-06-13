/
/
birmingham
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:48 AM
194 Apartments for rent in Birmingham, MI📍
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2711 Dorchester Road
2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1567 sqft
2711 Dorchester Road Available 07/01/20 The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1391 BENNAVILLE Avenue
1391 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
796 sqft
Charming home close to downtown Birmingham! This home includes all hardwood floors. Open floorplan. Dining room off kitchen. Spacious living area. Kitchen overlooks backyard patio. Two spacious rooms with large closet space.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue
411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
995 sqft
Highly sought after, in-town, Birmingham Place condo. Granite surfaces throughout. Hardwood floors. In unit laundry. Panoramic balcony with Western views on the quiet Old Woodward side. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1407 E 14 MILE Road
1407 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
WONDERFUL LOWER LEVEL UNIT!!! WEST OF WOODWARD! IMMACULATELY CLEAN W/TWO BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC AND LIMESTONE TILED BATH W/PEDESTAL SINK. GORGEOUS CHERRY CABINETS & GRANITE KITCHEN W/ ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
430 LEWIS Court
430 Lewis Court, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. AMAZING LOFT STYLE CONDO WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM. INTERIOR FEATURES 3 FLOORS OF SPACIOUS LIVING, FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR FAMILY ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. TWO BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1228 COLE Street
1228 Cole Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
943 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, TRULY WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN B'HAM. IMPRESSIVE CONTEMPORARY WITH VAULTED CEILING, NEWER SLATE BATH, BUILT-IN DINING BAR AND ARCHITECTURAL DETAILING. MST. BEDROOM W/ WALK IN CLOSET. 2ND UPSTAIRS BEDROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLR.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
662 PURDY ST APT 208
662 Purdy Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
715 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
715 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1412 sqft
*Virtual Tour Available.**Wonderful in town 2 bedroom town house with newer granite kitchen, large living room with fireplace, den on first floor and hardwood floors. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Carpeted basement.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
955 S BATES Street
955 South Bates Street, Birmingham, MI
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3317 sqft
Gorgeous 2018 built in town newer construction. Wonderful opportunity to live on a great street just blocks from downtown, with all the finishings complete.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1129 sqft
Walk to town beautiful Bham Condo! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
251 E 14 MILE Road
251 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
912 sqft
NICE TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE TOTALLY UPDATED IN 2019. BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS. 2 LARGE BEDROOM. PRIVATE FRONT AND BACK ENTRY. PRIVATE BASEMENT WITH WASHER AND DRYER. ON CAR GARAGE. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT 2020.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
808 ANN Street
808 Ann Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
415 sqft
Very unique and charming apartment in downtown Birmingham. Only 4 units in this lovely structure with shared courtyard with patio and hot tub and common basement featuring private storage unit and free laundry facilities.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
990 CHAPIN Avenue
990 Chapin Avenue, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2136 sqft
BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN HIGHLIGHTED BY GLEAMING HARDWOODS GREETS YOU AT THE ENTRY AND FLOWS FROM THE SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOMS.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
966 WOODLEA Street
966 Woodlea Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1893 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RENTAL. WHITE KITCHEN OPENS TO DINING AND LIVING SPACES WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS, INCLUDING MASTER WITH PRIVATE BATH. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. UNFINISHED BASEMENT. FENCED YARD.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
35300 Woodward Avenue
35300 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
878 sqft
Fully furnished Penthouse views at Poppleton Place Condos just steps from Birmingham's finest shopping, & dining. This beautiful move-in ready 5th-floor condo features hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
413 N ETON ST APT 208
413 North Eton Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Buckingham Village 2nd Floor Condo for Lease! Located directly across from Pembroke Park along with a fabulous pool in the complex to relax and enjoy the summer! This unit has All New Stainless Kitchen Appliances with white cabinets, cove ceilings
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
101 Saint Andrews Street
101 Saint Andrews Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
749 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN 2019 WITH NEW KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED THRU-OUT, UPDATED BATHROOM WITH NEW VANITY & CERAMIC FLOORING AND SHOWER.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
327 SOUTHFIELD Road
327 Southfield Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
697 sqft
Restoration Hardware inspired condo steps away from downtown Birmingham.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
855 BENNAVILLE Avenue
855 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2323 sqft
This beauty belongs on the pages of Architectural Digest! Quality finishes throughout this gorgeous upscale home features open concept living, high ceilings, crown moldings, granite countertops, s.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
444 CHESTER Street
444 Chester Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,499
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CITY'S BEST AREA FOR ENTERTAINMENT, NIGHT LIFE, RESTAURANTS, PARKS & SHOPPING.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
111 WILLITS Street
111 Willits Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2395 sqft
LUXURIOUS PENTHOUSE LOCATED IN ONE OF BIRMINGHAMS MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESSES "111 WILLITS." THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED & UPDATED PENTHOUSE FEATURES ~2,400 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE INCLUDING 3 BEDROOMS & 3.1 BATHS.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
555 S OLD WOODWARD
555 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,276
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
555 is now accepting applications for unit # 1405 and a April 1st move-in. (Please be advised these apartment go very quickly.) 555 IS THE LANDMARK RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AND THE GATEWAY TO THE CITY'S CULTURE, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND BISTROS ...
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1810 GRAEFIELD Road
1810 Graefield Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
906 sqft
WALK TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM FROM THIS CLEAN AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER WILLIAMSBURG COMMUNITY ON GRAEFIELD. 2 BED, 1 BATH END UNIT WITH PRIVATE LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Birmingham, the median rent is $943 for a studio, $1,139 for a 1-bedroom, $1,483 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,970 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Birmingham, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Birmingham area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Birmingham from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MI