beverly hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:43 PM
185 Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, MI📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2
18674 West 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1426 sqft
Completely Renovated Town Home in Evergreen Commons - Birmingham Schools - 3 bedroom - 2 bath Colonial Town Home with an attached Garage and a Full Finished Basement in Beverly Hills.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Franklin
1 Unit Available
18181 KIRKSHIRE Avenue
18181 Kirkshire Avenue, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1625 sqft
Bike or walk to town from this charming, updated west Beverly Hills Ranch on a large lot. Open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. Living Room with large bay window, fireplace, and cove ceiling.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Franklin
1 Unit Available
31356 E RUTLAND Street
31356 East Rutland Street, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1378 sqft
Welcome home to this pristine 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beverly Hills ranch. Resting on a generous and private lot, this home offers 1,378 sq/ft plus an 1,100 sq/ft finished basement.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Franklin
1 Unit Available
16291 W FOURTEEN MILE Road
16291 West 14 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
Studio
$520
4206 sqft
For lease. Comfortable approx 400 sq. ft. office in a small quiet building with a great location. Offered office is suite 5. Great parking. You only pay rent and your phone/fax/internet. Smaller office space also available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
7 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
4228 Tyler Ave
4228 Tyler Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Great three bedroom bungalow located within walking distance to downtown Berkley and right next to Beaumont Hospital! Coved ceilings, arched doorways and glowing hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in updated kitchen (all appliances included)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29528 Fairfax St
29528 Fairfax Street, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom Ranch - Southfield, section 8 Welcome. If interested please contact (248) 390-9222. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845175)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3314 Greenfield Rd
3314 Greenfield Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Beautiful well presented 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located on Greenfield Rd with minutes drive to the vibrant down town of Royal Oak.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1391 BENNAVILLE Avenue
1391 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
796 sqft
Charming home close to downtown Birmingham! This home includes all hardwood floors. Open floorplan. Dining room off kitchen. Spacious living area. Kitchen overlooks backyard patio. Two spacious rooms with large closet space.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
17699 Windflower Drive
17699 Windflower Drive, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1817 sqft
Great End Unit Condo in the coveted Springhaven Communities! This spacious open floor plan includes huge bedrooms with full baths, open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area with a stunning rain drop chandelier and the
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue
411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
995 sqft
Highly sought after, in-town, Birmingham Place condo. Granite surfaces throughout. Hardwood floors. In unit laundry. Panoramic balcony with Western views on the quiet Old Woodward side. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD
30200 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
946 sqft
Fantastic first floor condo unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Features new carpet throughout along with new flooring in both bathrooms. Kitchen features new stove and new flooring. New toilets in both bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3636 W BRADFORD Drive
3636 West Bradford Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2200 sqft
Nice updated brick home in BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT. Popular Westchester Village! Remodeled eat-in kitchen with newer appliances and expansive granite counters. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the house. Both bathrooms newly updated.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1407 E 14 MILE Road
1407 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
WONDERFUL LOWER LEVEL UNIT!!! WEST OF WOODWARD! IMMACULATELY CLEAN W/TWO BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC AND LIMESTONE TILED BATH W/PEDESTAL SINK. GORGEOUS CHERRY CABINETS & GRANITE KITCHEN W/ ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1228 COLE Street
1228 Cole Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
943 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, TRULY WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN B'HAM. IMPRESSIVE CONTEMPORARY WITH VAULTED CEILING, NEWER SLATE BATH, BUILT-IN DINING BAR AND ARCHITECTURAL DETAILING. MST. BEDROOM W/ WALK IN CLOSET. 2ND UPSTAIRS BEDROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLR.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
662 PURDY ST APT 208
662 Purdy Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
955 S BATES Street
955 South Bates Street, Birmingham, MI
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3317 sqft
Gorgeous 2018 built in town newer construction. Wonderful opportunity to live on a great street just blocks from downtown, with all the finishings complete.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3876 CUMMINGS Avenue
3876 Cummings Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Beautiful Berkley remodel ! Move in ready with all brand new kitchen and appliances, gorgeous newly refinished hardwoods, new paint and lighting, new bathroom cabinetry, fixtures and floor.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
251 E 14 MILE Road
251 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
912 sqft
NICE TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE TOTALLY UPDATED IN 2019. BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS. 2 LARGE BEDROOM. PRIVATE FRONT AND BACK ENTRY. PRIVATE BASEMENT WITH WASHER AND DRYER. ON CAR GARAGE. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
808 ANN Street
808 Ann Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
415 sqft
Very unique and charming apartment in downtown Birmingham. Only 4 units in this lovely structure with shared courtyard with patio and hot tub and common basement featuring private storage unit and free laundry facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
990 CHAPIN Avenue
990 Chapin Avenue, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2136 sqft
BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN HIGHLIGHTED BY GLEAMING HARDWOODS GREETS YOU AT THE ENTRY AND FLOWS FROM THE SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOMS.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Beverly Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,970.
Some of the colleges located in the Beverly Hills area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beverly Hills from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.
