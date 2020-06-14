/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
71 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Birmingham, MI
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
662 PURDY ST APT 208
662 Purdy Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
713 sqft
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
808 ANN Street
808 Ann Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
415 sqft
Very unique and charming apartment in downtown Birmingham. Only 4 units in this lovely structure with shared courtyard with patio and hot tub and common basement featuring private storage unit and free laundry facilities.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
101 Saint Andrews Street
101 Saint Andrews Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
749 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN 2019 WITH NEW KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED THRU-OUT, UPDATED BATHROOM WITH NEW VANITY & CERAMIC FLOORING AND SHOWER.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
327 SOUTHFIELD Road
327 Southfield Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
697 sqft
Restoration Hardware inspired condo steps away from downtown Birmingham.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
444 CHESTER Street
444 Chester Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,499
584 sqft
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CITY'S BEST AREA FOR ENTERTAINMENT, NIGHT LIFE, RESTAURANTS, PARKS & SHOPPING.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
555 S OLD WOODWARD
555 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,276
822 sqft
555 is now accepting applications for unit # 1405 and a April 1st move-in. (Please be advised these apartment go very quickly.) 555 IS THE LANDMARK RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AND THE GATEWAY TO THE CITY'S CULTURE, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND BISTROS ...
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
475 S ADAMS Road
475 South Adams Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
629 sqft
Lovely condo located within walking distance to downtown Birmingham restaurants, shopping, festivals, parks & night life. Hardwood floors and neutral tones throughout. Common basement with storage unit and laundry area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1717 E 14 Mile Rd
1717 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condo in Birmingham. Great location! Community has a beautiful, well maintained pool. Lower unit with a balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or an evening cocktail on.
Results within 1 mile of Birmingham
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
50 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2421 Normandy Rd
2421 Normandy Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION EXCEPT FOR THE EXTERIOR BRICK! Z ON CROOKS IS COMPRISED OF RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNITS & WITHIN STUMBLING DISTANCE TO DOZENS OF PUBS & CLUBS, & A VARIETY OF RETAIL SHOPS & SALONS IN DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4810 BRIARWOOD Avenue
4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
589 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1918 Axtell
1918 Axtell Drive, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
Gorgeous One Bedroom Condo For Lease: Recently painted Condo cleaned and ready to move in and enjoy the up coming spring and summer with swimming pool. Clean Kitchen with New Fridge and New A/C. All appliance Stay.
Results within 5 miles of Birmingham
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
Royal Oak
32 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$680
560 sqft
At Highland Towers, located in Southfield, Michigan, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes to seniors aged 55 and up.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Madison Heights
4 Units Available
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
37 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$987
890 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oak Park
10 Units Available
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Royal Oak
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Huntington Woods
1 Unit Available
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$949
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
Similar Pages
Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBirmingham 3 BedroomsBirmingham Apartments with Balcony
Birmingham Apartments with GarageBirmingham Apartments with GymBirmingham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBirmingham Apartments with ParkingBirmingham Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MI