luxury apartments
11 Luxury Apartments for rent in Birmingham, MI
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
111 WILLITS Street
111 Willits Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2395 sqft
LUXURIOUS PENTHOUSE LOCATED IN ONE OF BIRMINGHAMS MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESSES "111 WILLITS." THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED & UPDATED PENTHOUSE FEATURES ~2,400 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE INCLUDING 3 BEDROOMS & 3.1 BATHS.
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
34977 Woodward Avenue
34977 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
2757 sqft
3BR 3.5 Bath 3,962 SF of exclusive Birmingham penthouse living. Apartment includes two outside terraces with north south east and west views, plus storage and (2) secured parking spaces.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35975 WOODWARD Avenue
35975 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$17,000
10500 sqft
See Photo remarks.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield Village
3467 SUTTON PLACE
3467 Sutton Place, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5000 sqft
Exceptional Executive rental. Fully renovated in 2019, this classic contemporary ranch masterfully blends architectural symmetry, clean lines and the use of custom textures and materials with an awe inspiring result.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
40800 WOODWARD Avenue
40800 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI
Studio
$10,000
3912 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION....THIS IS IT!!! Amazing opportunity to LEASE in the CITY OF BLOOMFIELD HILLS. Pristine office building in perfect location right in the heart of the city.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
325 KESWICK Road
325 Keswick Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6836 sqft
Wonderful estate home on approximately an acre of gorgeous grounds near Cranbrook, extensively updated over the last few years!! Beautiful white kitchen with large center island opens to eating nook with walls of windows & doors radiating natural
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pembroke
14531 W EIGHT MILE
14531 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$10,000
2485 sqft
$ 10,000 a month lease only former club great for restaurant or retail fully furnished busy corner also for sale $950,000 all credit approved
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
2125 RIGGS Avenue
2125 Riggs Avenue, Warren, MI
Studio
$14,217
11374 sqft
THIS IS FOR A COMMERCIAL LEASE. PRICE IS $14,217.00 MONTHLY. The addresses available are 2115 Riggs (the middle bay area) 7,200 sq ft and 2125 Riggs the east side of building 1,774 sq ft and 2,400 sq ft of office space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
567 ROBBINS Drive
567 Robbins Drive, Troy, MI
Studio
$12,873
22068 sqft
6 to 24 month lease. $7.00/ST/Year 2 months security deposit required when sign the agreement.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
42301 Mound
42301 Mound Rd, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$10,000
4791 sqft
Custom Built office space - 4,800 sqft up & 4,800 sqft down. 10ft ceilings in lower level, elevator. 3,520 sqft finished upper with 6-8 treatment rooms, new x-ray equipment, reception area, private offices.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
20770 GREENFIELD
20770 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$12,000
10000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK BUILDING, FACING WEST, GREAT LOCATION WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, AFFORDABLE SPACE FOR LEASE, PRIME LOCATION IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREA ON GREENFIELD ROAD, BETWEEN 9 MILE & 8 MILE RD.
