Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:14 PM

179 Apartments for rent in Farmington Hills, MI

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
114 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
12 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
11 Units Available
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1618 sqft
If you are looking for luxury, Summit Apartments is the place for you! Our stylishly designed floor plans, and multitude of amenities such as; a beautiful pool, manicured grounds, a fitness center, and a pet friendly policy; promote a comfortable
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
3 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
10 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
2 Units Available
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$870
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
860 sqft
Welcome to Village Oaks! Only minutes from I-275, I-696 and M-5, Village Oaks is still a quaint community complete with Award-Winning landscaping and superb service. Enjoy country living with close proximity to the big city.
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23220 Middlebelt Rd Apt 108
23220 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
Sharp 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit.. Brand new paint throughout. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.In unit washer and dryer. All appliances included. Water included. Carport included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28838 Village Ln
28838 Village Lane, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rare 3-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with walk-out finished basement. Remodeled kitchen with skylights to allow in an abundance of sunshine. Hardwood floors throughout. New windows and installation in the attic to keep the energy bills low.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22926 Glenmoor Heights
22926 Glenmoor Heights, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1326 sqft
Well maintained 4-bedroom home on quiet street near downtown Farmington. Hardwood floors now in the bedrooms. Finished basement/family room. Extra large garage for storage. Fenced in back yard with swing set for kids with new deck. Pets welcome.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29293 Geraldine Ct
29293 Geraldine Court, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
Completely remodeled 4-bedroom, 2.5 baths, home with private fenced-in-backyard. Large matching shed. All high-end, stainless-steel appliances with granite counters with lots of cabinet storage and eat-in breakfast nook.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate
27558 Kingsgate Way, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
At our stylish new community of apartments in downtown Ann Arbor, nothing is out of your reach. Ann Arbor City Club Apartments was recognized as Best New Development by the Property Management Association of Michigan.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
27883 Independence St
27883 Independence Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Located in Farmington Hills, part of the northwestern suburbs of Detroit and is consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the United States. Botsford Place Apartments offers the largest units at the most affordable prices.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
21625 Jacksonville St
21625 Jacksonville Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21625 Jacksonville St in Farmington Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30405 W 12 Mile Rd
30405 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$1,250
920 sqft
Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107
32005 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$925
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this well maintained unit in the poplar Farmington Square condo. The kitchen has newer cabinets with a snack bar area. New paint and carpet through out.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
22272 CAPE COD Way
22272 Cape Cod Way, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1108 sqft
GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS END UNIT 2 STORY CONDOMINIUM JUST REFINISHED WITH PAINTING AND CLEANING IS READY TO OCCUPY. NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDING refrigerator, dish washer, WASHER AND DRYER. NO PETS AND NON SMOKERS PLEASE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
27709 W ECHO VLY UNIT 200
27709 Echo Valley West, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1541 sqft
LARGE BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO. SOLID MAPLE HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT LARGE FOYER AND KITCHEN. THIS WONDERFUL CONDO BOASTS CROWN MOLDING, RECESSED LIGHTING, NEUTRAL PAINT COLORS AND CARPET. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
33633 VISTA Drive
33633 Vista Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1590 sqft
~~METICULOUS maintained END UNIT RANCH CONDO w/2 car attached garage & full basement in desirable Meadows of Farmington Hills~Professionally clean, painted & brand new carpet throughout makes this condo sparkling clean & move in ready~Open floor

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
32065 OLDE FRANKLIN Drive
32065 Olde Franklin Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,889
2322 sqft
European flair in desirable Olde Franklin subdivision! Completely updated colonial, with hardwood flooring thrughout, updated kitchen with new appliances, granite and natural stone backsplash, in-law suite on the 1st floor, door wall in dining area
City GuideFarmington Hills
Looking for a place to settle in? Farmington Hills is a prosperous city in Oakland County.

Farmington Hills is distinctly a white-collar city, with 88.96% of the workforce employed in the white-collar job market. This is well above the nationwide average. But this doesn't mean blue-collar jobs are scarce or frowned upon. They exist in abundance too. In spite of its small city status, this city has a reasonably high percentage of young, single, and upwardly-mobile experts. This makes it an excellent place for people looking to mingle or seek life partners.

Finding an Apartment in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills is one of the poshest neighborhoods in the state of Michigan, and it has luxury real estate to match. So if you want to be pampered by both living and non-living things, then book a date with this town. There are properties to meet every wish, and all that one has to do is look through local housing listings to find your perfect place.

How much will it cost?

The average rent in this city, if you are lucky enough to get a place, is not inexpensive by any standards, but the houses are great. Just be prepared to sulk when paying for the deposit and rent.

What you will need

You will need documents that talk well on your behalf when you meet potential landlords. It has been noted that written words speak more truth than other forms of communication, simply because if one reneges on any agreements, there is evidence. That's why in politics, it is often said never put anything in writing if you can get away with it. Well, in this case you will need a clean bill of health note from the Credit Reference Bureau, as well as one from your employer and from your current landlord. All these documents ought to portray you in the best of light when it comes to renting houses in this city.

Farmington Hills Grove neighborhoods

Farmington Hills has some of the priciest houses in Michigan, even though they are not the most expensive real estate properties in the U.S. Although living here can get pricey, looking in the right neighborhood can save you and your wallet.

Haggerty Rd/Grand River Ave: Here you will find mostly single-family houses, some complexes and a few small apartment structures with reasonable rents. This area is primarily loved by young singles and upwardly mobile individuals, but there are also a few folks in their 60s and even older that live here. Sadly, the vacancy rate is 0%, so get a hungry agent to search hard if you must live here.

W 13 Mile Rd/Farmington Rd: This is an urban area composed of single-family homes and a door-closing vacancy rate of 0%. If you are lucky enough to get a house, expect to meet many urban sophisticates who believe being hip and trendy is the only pursuit in life. It's a walkable neighborhood, if you've gone green or have no car.

Haggerty Rd/Lancaster Dr: Mainly made up of small studio apartments to two bedroom houses, this neighborhood has many medium-sized apartment complexes, high-rise apartments and single-family houses. The vacancy rate stands at 8.4 %, so you have a good chance of finding somewhere. The rents aren't low, but they're not really any worse than the average rates in this city.

Tanglewood Dr/W 14 Mile Rd: This is an urban neighborhood mainly made up of-medium sized to big single-family homes and townhomes. The bad news is that many of the real estate properties are owner occupied and so the current vacancy rate, at the time of this writing, is 0%. It's also a distressingly expensive area.

Stableview Dr/Surrey Ln: This is a suburban area mostly comprised of medium-sized and huge single-family houses and townhomes. The good news is that the rents aren't too ridiculous. But there is also some bad news, as well: most of the residential properties here are also owner-occupied, which is why the existing vacancy rate is only 0.8 %.

Halsted Rd/W 13 Mile Rd: This is yet another suburban neighborhood filled with medium-sized to large single-family houses and townhomes. Most of the residential real estate is, however, occupied by owners, easily explaining the vacancy rate of 1.9% to the sharpest of minds. Typical rental prices are fairly affordable though, so it might be worth looking here, just in case something turns up. You never know, Lady Luck might be on your side during your apartment search.

Edgeton Ct: Houses here are primarily made up of small to medium-sized apartment complexes and small apartment blocks. With a vacancy rate of 9.0 %, this neighborhood should be easy pickings for people seeking a place to call home.

Life In Farmington Hills Grove.

Farmington Hills is an excellent location due to its ethnic diversity, among other factors. Packed with an enviable combination of amenities, residents will be able to work better knowing that everyone is okay wherever they are.

So is Farmington Hills the best place to be? Definitely not, if you love vibrant nights! But you will not always find yourself alone at night in this spot, as the presence of young sophisticates will help fill up the few nightlife venues. Give it time!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Farmington Hills?
The average rent price for Farmington Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,610.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Farmington Hills?
Some of the colleges located in the Farmington Hills area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Farmington Hills?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Farmington Hills from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Southfield, and Warren.

