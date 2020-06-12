/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
77 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Birmingham, MI
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue
411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
995 sqft
Highly sought after, in-town, Birmingham Place condo. Granite surfaces throughout. Hardwood floors. In unit laundry. Panoramic balcony with Western views on the quiet Old Woodward side. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
715 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
715 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1412 sqft
*Virtual Tour Available.**Wonderful in town 2 bedroom town house with newer granite kitchen, large living room with fireplace, den on first floor and hardwood floors. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Carpeted basement.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
413 N ETON ST APT 208
413 North Eton Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Buckingham Village 2nd Floor Condo for Lease! Located directly across from Pembroke Park along with a fabulous pool in the complex to relax and enjoy the summer! This unit has All New Stainless Kitchen Appliances with white cabinets, cove ceilings
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1997 HENRIETTA Street
1997 Henrietta Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
805 sqft
Great opportunity to lease this brick ranch style home with a full basement nestled in the Birmingham district. Enter into the spacious living room with a wonderful natural light and beautiful hardwood flooring that extends through the bedrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
550 W BROWN Street
550 West Brown Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1500 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. IN-TOWN BIRMINGHAM EXECUTIVE LEASE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & CHERRY CABINETS. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM. AMPLE STORAGE SPACE. MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATH & WALK-IN CLOSET. 2ND BEDROOM ALSO HAS A WALK-IN CLOSET.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
928 N ADAMS Road
928 North Adams Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
898 sqft
This spacious unit is centrally located in the highly desired city of Birmingham. Freshly painted with newer carpet, this 2 bedroom, 1 full, plus 1 half bathroom condo is clean and well maintained.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2081 E MAPLE Road
2081 East Maple Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Walk to downtown Birmingham, parks, restaurants. Right across the street from the New Whole Foods and LA Fittness. Freshly painted. Hardwood floors throughout, Anderson Windows with Blinds.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
553 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
553 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1440 sqft
DREAM LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BDRM UPDATED DOWNTOWN TOWNHOUSE / CONDO WITH IT'S OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE , BRICK PATIO & ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE * RIGHT ON N OLD WOODWARD NEXT TO ALL THE SHOPPING , ENTERTAINMENT * BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS * NEW WHITE KITCHEN WITH
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1111 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1111 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1196 sqft
Must See Unit At Gated Coveted Woodward Place Condo.Mint Condition.Prime Location on Old Woodward.Walking Distance to Downtown Birmingham. Spacious Rooms Featuring Brand New Hardwood Floor.Freshly Painted, Large Updated Kitchen with Track Lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Birmingham
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
52 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1330 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2643 Golfview Dr, 205
2643 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
This 2BR and 2BA rental sublease is available in the heart of Troy MI from June 1. It is on 2nd floor. It is within walking distance of Somerset Mall. There is are many shops and restaurants nearby and golf course next door.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
430 LEWIS Court
430 Lewis Court, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. AMAZING LOFT STYLE CONDO WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM. INTERIOR FEATURES 3 FLOORS OF SPACIOUS LIVING, FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR FAMILY ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. TWO BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1129 sqft
Walk to town beautiful Bham Condo! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
1477 Raleigh Place Drive
1477 Raliegh Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1470 sqft
Highly sought after midtown square condo available for lease.
Results within 5 miles of Birmingham
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
6 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:02am
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
970 Stratford Ln E
970 Stratford Lane West, Bloomfield Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1458 sqft
Stunning, completely updated town home condo in the heart of Bloomfield Hills! Foyer meets you with an open flowing staircase, that leads to a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
17699 Windflower Drive
17699 Windflower Drive, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1817 sqft
Great End Unit Condo in the coveted Springhaven Communities! This spacious open floor plan includes huge bedrooms with full baths, open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area with a stunning rain drop chandelier and the
