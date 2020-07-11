Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:21 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Birmingham, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Birmingham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1129 sqft
Birmingham Beauty! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
856 North Old Woodward Avenue - Unit 300
856 N Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1010 sqft
Third floor corner unit with private terrace facing west and north along Old Woodward Avenue. Building and units designed with superior sound insulation.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6
2859 East Maple Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
635 sqft
Great freshly finished and remodeled upscale Birmingham Condo. Walk to town, Wholefoods, Big Rock and shopping centers, Rail District, and more. This main floor unit has new carpeting and is completely remodeled.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
2711 Dorchester Road
2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1567 sqft
The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests. Four bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1035 CHESTNUT Street
1035 Chestnut Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1954 sqft
ENTERTAINERS DELIGHT! UPDATED CONTEMPORARY HOME LOCATED WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM ON A QUIET STREET. FEATURES INCLUDE ~2,800 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE WITH 3 BEDS & 2.1 BATHS. A BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1619 WEBSTER Street
1619 Webster Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2230 sqft
Perfect opportunity to lease this home in desirable Birmingham. Open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with granite counter & SS appliances. Brazilian Cherry Hardwood floors, crown molding thru out the first floor.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
531 OAKLAND Avenue
531 Oakland Avenue, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2121 sqft
Location, location, location! This spacious Colonial is just a 3-minute walk from Downtown Birmingham, two blocks to Poppleton Park and Kroger, and walking distance to both the Roeper School & Derby Middle School.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
307 WESTCHESTER Way
307 Westchester Way, Birmingham, MI
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
4166 sqft
Spacious, Updated, and in a Fantastic Birmingham Location. This Home has a New Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances which opens up to the Family Room and there is a Formal Dining Room and Formal Living Room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1427 HUMPHREY Avenue
1427 Humphrey Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1275 sqft
Convenient to everything Birmingham has to offer, this updated home is light & bright! Charming interior with exposed hardwood floors and neutral paint. Updates include newer full bath, vinyl windows & newer dimensional roof.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
662 PURDY ST APT 208
662 Purdy Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1602 E MAPLE Road
1602 East Maple Road, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1220 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Updated brick ranch just a short walk to downtown Birmingham. Spacious living with gleaming hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, an abundance of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
2507 Windemere Road
2507 Windemere Road, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
*For Rent Only* Perfectly Located in Pembrook Park Area - Bright & Airy Brick Bungalow - Beautiful Deep Lot W/Lush Perennials - Enclosed Four Seasons Room - One Car Detached Garage - Beautiful Dark Hardwood Floors - Plush Carpeting In Upper Master

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
411 S Old Woodward Avenue
411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
995 sqft
Elegantly furnished, new mattresses, box springs, and all linens, hardwood/ stone flooring plus new carpet in bedrooms. Granite countertops,custom lighting and window treatments.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
420 SOUTHFIELD Road
420 Southfield Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2436 sqft
Beautiful townhouse condo available for minimum one-year lease. Well appointed throughout this 2 bedroom, 2.2 bath property just steps from downtown. Gorgeous kitchen opens to dining area and Great Room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
513 Lewis Street
513 Lewis Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1670 sqft
Luxury in the heart of Birmingham's historic Rail District. Three floors of complete amenities including full-stainless kitchen with granite, wireless surround, central alarm and beautiful polished hardwood throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
799 EMMONS Avenue
799 Emmons Avenue, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1433 sqft
Wonderful house, filled with light and open layout three bedroom Birmingham charm, tastefully remodelled by the owner recently, is now waiting for its next resident.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1407 E 14 MILE Road
1407 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
WONDERFUL LOWER LEVEL UNIT!!! WEST OF WOODWARD! IMMACULATELY CLEAN W/TWO BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC AND LIMESTONE TILED BATH W/PEDESTAL SINK. GORGEOUS CHERRY CABINETS & GRANITE KITCHEN W/ ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
990 CHAPIN Avenue
990 Chapin Avenue, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2136 sqft
BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN HIGHLIGHTED BY GLEAMING HARDWOODS GREETS YOU AT THE ENTRY & FLOWS FROM THE SPACIOUS LIVING & DINING ROOMS.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
444 CHESTER Street
444 Chester Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,499
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CITY'S BEST AREA FOR ENTERTAINMENT, NIGHT LIFE, RESTAURANTS, PARKS & SHOPPING.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
111 WILLITS Street
111 Willits Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2395 sqft
LUXURIOUS PENTHOUSE LOCATED IN ONE OF BIRMINGHAMS MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESSES "111 WILLITS." THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED & UPDATED PENTHOUSE FEATURES ~2,400 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE INCLUDING 3 BEDROOMS & 3.1 BATHS.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1744 MARYLAND Boulevard
1744 Maryland Boulevard, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Immediate Occupancy/Move in today. $2,250 per month for 12 month lease with 1 1/2 Month security deposit. Other lease terms/duration's are negotiable.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
34977 Woodward Avenue
34977 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
2757 sqft
3BR 3.5 Bath 3,962 SF of exclusive Birmingham penthouse living. Apartment includes two outside terraces with north south east and west views, plus storage and (2) secured parking spaces.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
550 W BROWN Street
550 West Brown Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. IN-TOWN BIRMINGHAM EXECUTIVE LEASE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & CHERRY CABINETS. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM. AMPLE STORAGE SPACE. MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATH & WALK-IN CLOSET. 2ND BEDROOM ALSO HAS A WALK-IN CLOSET.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Birmingham, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Birmingham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

