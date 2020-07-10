/
apartments with washer dryer
131 Apartments for rent in Birmingham, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1129 sqft
Birmingham Beauty! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6
2859 East Maple Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
635 sqft
Great freshly finished and remodeled upscale Birmingham Condo. Walk to town, Wholefoods, Big Rock and shopping centers, Rail District, and more. This main floor unit has new carpeting and is completely remodeled.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1391 BENNAVILLE Avenue
1391 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
796 sqft
Charming home close to downtown Birmingham! This home includes all hardwood floors. Open floorplan. Dining room off kitchen. Spacious living area. Kitchen overlooks backyard patio. Two spacious rooms with large closet space.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1555 Humphrey
1555 Humphrey Avenue, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Occupancy available after August 11. Tenant Occupied. Please do not Disturb Tenants. Cozy 3 bedroom ranch in the heart of Birmingham. Close to everything. Newer kitchen cabinets and updated Bath. .
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
256 Ravine
256 Ravine Road, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1360 sqft
Prime location! Steps from Downtown Birmingham in the "little San Francisco" neighborhood. Charming craftsman with relaxing front porch. Everything remodeled in 2008. Wood floors throughout. Meticulously maintained. Immediate Occupancy.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1035 CHESTNUT Street
1035 Chestnut Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1954 sqft
ENTERTAINERS DELIGHT! UPDATED CONTEMPORARY HOME LOCATED WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM ON A QUIET STREET. FEATURES INCLUDE ~2,800 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE WITH 3 BEDS & 2.1 BATHS. A BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1619 WEBSTER Street
1619 Webster Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2230 sqft
Perfect opportunity to lease this home in desirable Birmingham. Open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with granite counter & SS appliances. Brazilian Cherry Hardwood floors, crown molding thru out the first floor.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
531 OAKLAND Avenue
531 Oakland Avenue, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2121 sqft
Location, location, location! This spacious Colonial is just a 3-minute walk from Downtown Birmingham, two blocks to Poppleton Park and Kroger, and walking distance to both the Roeper School & Derby Middle School.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
475 S ADAMS Road
475 South Adams Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Excellent proximity to downtown Birmingham!! Excellent location!! Two bedroom Upper Unit. Beautiful building with great courtyard. Gorgeous kitchen with granite,SS appliances and separate dining area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1037 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1037 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1042 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM! THIS TOWN HOME IS LOCATED DEEP IN THE COMPLEX BACKING TO A PRIVATE WOODED RAVINE. FEATURES INCLUDE 2 BEDROOMS, 1.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1427 HUMPHREY Avenue
1427 Humphrey Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1275 sqft
Convenient to everything Birmingham has to offer, this updated home is light & bright! Charming interior with exposed hardwood floors and neutral paint. Updates include newer full bath, vinyl windows & newer dimensional roof.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
662 PURDY ST APT 208
662 Purdy Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
2037 E MAPLE Road
2037 East Maple Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
964 sqft
Hard to find townhouse walking distance to downtown Birmingham. Award winning Birmingham schools. New Wallside Windows in 2019, new furnace and A/C 2019. corner unit with hardwood floors throughout. Half finished basement with washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1155 DERBY RD APT 6
1155 Derby Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
981 sqft
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained 2 bedroom, 1 full bath raised ranch located in desirable Birmingham North Condos! The spacious living room boasts large windows for ample natural lighting and flows effortlessly to the attached dining
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
101 Saint Andrews Street
101 Saint Andrews Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
749 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED NEW KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED-OUT, UPDATED BATHROOM WITH NEW VANITY AND CERAMIC FLOORING.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1602 E MAPLE Road
1602 East Maple Road, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1220 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Updated brick ranch just a short walk to downtown Birmingham. Spacious living with gleaming hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, an abundance of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
2507 Windemere Road
2507 Windemere Road, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
*For Rent Only* Perfectly Located in Pembrook Park Area - Bright & Airy Brick Bungalow - Beautiful Deep Lot W/Lush Perennials - Enclosed Four Seasons Room - One Car Detached Garage - Beautiful Dark Hardwood Floors - Plush Carpeting In Upper Master
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
425 N ETON Street
425 North Eton Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
973 sqft
Must see! Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2nd floor condominium in popular Buckingham Village. Great condition, with prime location across from Pembroke Park. Walk to Big Rock Chophouse, Jet's Pizza, the new Whole Foods Market, and many other great amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
301 N ETON ST APT C Street
301 North Eton Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
660 sqft
EXCLUSIVE NORTH ETON SQUARE JUST NORTH OF MAPLE RD. The entire condo will be painted, tub resurfaced and professionally cleaned.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
411 S Old Woodward Avenue
411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
995 sqft
Elegantly furnished, new mattresses, box springs, and all linens, hardwood/ stone flooring plus new carpet in bedrooms. Granite countertops,custom lighting and window treatments.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
420 SOUTHFIELD Road
420 Southfield Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2436 sqft
Beautiful townhouse condo available for minimum one-year lease. Well appointed throughout this 2 bedroom, 2.2 bath property just steps from downtown. Gorgeous kitchen opens to dining area and Great Room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1810 GRAEFIELD Road
1810 Graefield Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
906 sqft
WALK TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM FROM THIS CLEAN AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER WILLIAMSBURG COMMUNITY ON GRAEFIELD. 2 BED, 1 BATH END UNIT WITH PRIVATE LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
513 Lewis Street
513 Lewis Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1670 sqft
Luxury in the heart of Birmingham's historic Rail District. Three floors of complete amenities including full-stainless kitchen with granite, wireless surround, central alarm and beautiful polished hardwood throughout.
